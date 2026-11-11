Mike Jackson loved "daddy duty," but he's glad to be back on the field

But the corner also knows he can pull from everything he did well the last two years, what he learned under Evero and Cooley, and apply it to his game regardless of defensive scheme. He mentioned film study, how he gets in and out of his breaks, knowing how to attack vertical routes, and the like as points of emphasis from his previous two seasons that are still applicable.

"And now willing to go out there and make the play," he added. "Before, I'd see something and it was kind of like, I'm kind of hesitant, I don't want to mess up. Now it's kind of like, bro, go ball. So that's just what I got to do."

That also means playing without any hesitancy about his injury or trying to make up for the fact he's now missed five games (with the potential for more, depending on when he's activated) in what is essentially a contract year.