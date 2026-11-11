Mike Jackson loved "daddy duty," but he's glad to be back on the field

CHARLOTTE — The past seven weeks have been admittedly tough for Mike Jackson. The corner has been rehabbing from the first major health setback of his career, a groin injury that required surgery and at least six weeks of rehab.
"I felt like a civilian. Come in, do something for a couple hours, and then go back home," shared Jackson on Wednesday, still sweaty from his first practice back since Week 3, but also unable to stop smiling because he'd just taken part in his first practice since Week 3.
Jackson joked that songs didn't sound the same during his time away, because they'd talk about things that normally got him hyped to play a game, only to get whiplash when he realized he was handling car duty and there was a car seat in the back.
He was forced to yell at the television from home when the Panthers were on the road, and spent home games in a suite, yelling at the field as if Will Lee III, Corey Thornton, and Marco Wilson could hear him.
"I remember the Detroit game; I was in the box in my suite, and my grandmother was in there, and I'm screaming the play out. And they ran what I said, and she was like, 'Grandson, you actually know what you're talking about.'
"So I just had to laugh it off. But inside I'm like, 'Granny, this is not the time. Like I am frustrated right now.'"
And he was there as he and his wife welcomed their third child, born Tuesday of this week: a seven-pound, nine-ounce baby girl. Unlike when their first son was born eight years ago, Jackson didn't go buy an air mattress to stick in the room, and unlike when their middle child was born, he wasn't stuffed into a small sofa. This time, he got to stretch out on a couch that didn't re-aggravate his groin injury. Not that it was a good night's sleep, but that's ok.
"I'm back on daddy duty," he shared. "So the moment (she) makes a noise like, I'm up, throw the cover off like, 'All right, what I got to do?' I just tell my wife, 'All right, tell me what I got to do.'"
He'd had the practice after her due date circled for a while as his target date to get back, because more than anything — well, more than anything other than the healthy birth of his daughter — Jackson just had one thought on his mind.
"I just told myself, when you come back, none of this matters. None of them dark days, they don't matter. It matters what you do on the field because nobody cares how you feel. So, now we're here, and it's like, just go play ball," he shared.
"I was just eager to put my helmet back on."
Wednesday, he finally got to do just that, when the Panthers opened the 21-day practice window for the veteran corner. And, well, it was quickly obvious he hadn't put it on in a while.
"That s--- had dust in it," he laughed. "It was fun though."
His first time back on the field was a slower day since Wednesday was a glorified walk-through for the Panthers. Thursday will be when the intensity kicks up, and Jackson can really test where he's at, and more importantly, whether or not he can play on Sunday against the Saints in an increasingly important division matchup.
"Watching Mike go out there, JB (Jonathon Brooks), back on the grass as well, these are guys that have been waiting for this," noted coach Dave Canales today. "To get back out there, to help their teammates, and so they attacked today. Tomorrow will be a higher intensity; we'll be able to throw some football at them and see how they respond."
This is a fundamentally different defense than the one Jackson was playing in before his injury. The Panthers parted ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley after Week 8, promoting defensive line coach Todd Wash to interim DC.
Jackson had experienced a career resurgence under Evero's scheme, allowing him to read and react as a zone corner in a way that led to 36 passes defensed and six interceptions over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
He knows Wash's attack-style defense will be different, even admitting, "I haven't played in a defense like this before." That was evident in Wash's first team meeting as DC.
"The funniest thing was in (Wash's) first meeting he was like, 'Listen, men, we're going to stop the run,'" shared Jackson. "He was like, 'We're going to bring a safety down. We're going to be cranked, so we're going to have eight in the box, and if that don't work, we're going to bring the post safety down and have nine in the box.'
"I'm like, 'Bro, that's a true D line, coordinator right there.'"
But as a man who has never been shy about the fact that he spent his first couple of years in the NFL toiling for a role, Jackson is more than ready to embrace what his defensive attitude could do for his game.
"We're going to fly around. He's going to bring us in, and it's like, just go play ball. Don't get so caught up in the X's and the O's. Go play ball because if we don't play ball, then it's on us because now we gone and changed the defense, so you can't say it's the defense no more, it's on the players," said Jackson.
"I feel like every defense plays to my strengths. At the end of the day, at corner, don't let them catch the ball. So as long as you do that, you play any defense."
But the corner also knows he can pull from everything he did well the last two years, what he learned under Evero and Cooley, and apply it to his game regardless of defensive scheme. He mentioned film study, how he gets in and out of his breaks, knowing how to attack vertical routes, and the like as points of emphasis from his previous two seasons that are still applicable.
"And now willing to go out there and make the play," he added. "Before, I'd see something and it was kind of like, I'm kind of hesitant, I don't want to mess up. Now it's kind of like, bro, go ball. So that's just what I got to do."
That also means playing without any hesitancy about his injury or trying to make up for the fact he's now missed five games (with the potential for more, depending on when he's activated) in what is essentially a contract year.
"I say I'm really about this football life. So if you're really about that life, you can't be out there thinking like, 'Oh, if I get hurt, this happens, that happens.' No; put your body on the line. Still come up and make a tackle," Jackson preached. "Because for me, I already said, the first time I come up and make a tackle and I look soft, like you're soft as s---."
The Panthers are still waiting to open the 21-day window for Jackson's partner-in-crime, Jaycee Horn. It remains to be seen whether Jackson will be ready to take to the field Sunday against the Saints, or if he needs a couple more practices under his belt. But when the time comes, he'll be ready. He's waited long enough.
"It don't matter that you had surgery, it don't matter you was out six weeks, none of that matters," he said. "Because at the end of the day, when you step on the field, you're out there, so you're healthy enough to be out there, so you need to go and play to the best of your ability."
Check out the best shots of Wenesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.