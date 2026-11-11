Panthers open practice windows for three, among other moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting three contributors back on the practice field this week, the day after the trade deadline.
Among other moves Wednesday, the team opened the 21-day practice windows for cornerback Mike Jackson, running back Jonathon Brooks, and wide receiver Xavier Legette as they work to come back from injured reserve.
That gives them three weeks to practice. They'd still need to be added back to the active roster to appear in a game.
Teams have eight spots a year to activate players from injured reserve. Two were used on running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Bam Martin-Scott, and they opened offensive lineman Brady Christensen's window last week.
That leaves two available spots, and Canales said cornerback Jaycee Horn is also nearing a return.
In other moves Wednesday, they signed wide receiver David Moore and defensive tackle Cam Horsley to the practice squad.
Moore, 31, started the season on the practice squad, was elevated for a game, and then was signed to the active roster.
Horsley, 24, was most recently on the Cardinals' practice squad. Originally an undrafted rookie from Boston College, he spent last year with the Titans and appeared in one game.
Two former practice squaders, defensive tackle Keith Cooper (Miami) and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (Tennessee), were signed by other teams to their active rosters.
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