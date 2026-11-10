Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 10 of the 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.

For the most part, things stayed the same from Week 9. The Panthers released veteran receiver and special teams returner David Moore earlier on Tuesday. That means there is, currently, no one behind Jalen Coker. And where Moore was considered the starter on kickoff and punt return, Anthony Tyus III has moved into the first spot at kickoff return. Trevor Etienne moves up a spot and is now the official starter at punt return.

Offensive lineman Brady Christensen is entering the second week of his 21-day practice window, opened las week. The team has this week and next to add Christensen to the active roster. Coach Dave Canales indicated Monday that Christensen has looked good in practice, it's just a matter of getting him ready to play in a game again after almost a year off the field.

Canales also shared that receiver Xavier Legette would have his 21-day window opened this week.