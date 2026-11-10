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Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 10 of the 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 10 game versus the New Orleans Saints.

Nov 10, 2026 at 04:25 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Depth chart 2026

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.

For the most part, things stayed the same from Week 9. The Panthers released veteran receiver and special teams returner David Moore earlier on Tuesday. That means there is, currently, no one behind Jalen Coker. And where Moore was considered the starter on kickoff and punt return, Anthony Tyus III has moved into the first spot at kickoff return. Trevor Etienne moves up a spot and is now the official starter at punt return.

Offensive lineman Brady Christensen is entering the second week of his 21-day practice window, opened las week. The team has this week and next to add Christensen to the active roster. Coach Dave Canales indicated Monday that Christensen has looked good in practice, it's just a matter of getting him ready to play in a game again after almost a year off the field.

Canales also shared that receiver Xavier Legette would have his 21-day window opened this week.

You can see the full depth chart here, and stay tuned to Panthers.com for full coverage as the Panthers prepare to take on the Broncos.

Golf Catty: Luke Kuechly & Jonathan Stewart on the Course

View photos from Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart's round of golf in Episode 3 of Golf Catty. Between shots, they talk about the Panthers' new defensive coordinator, leaning on the run game, and what it takes to beat the Broncos with Carolina leading the NFC South. Watch Episode 3 to hear the full conversation

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