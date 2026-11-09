Panthers see the positive results from Canales' calm approach

CHARLOTTE — Football is a game of passion, a game of energy; of heightened emotions and teetering on a razor's edge between too much and not enough. It's a unique balance: fueling a fire without letting it burn everything in its path.
Tommy Tremble has seen a lot of both. He's been through enough coaches — for that matter, enough head coaches — that he's seen emotions, namely anger, take over in a game, on a sideline, and target officials plenty of times.
He also knows the positive effects of those sorts of blow-ups last about 25 seconds, until the next ball is snapped. But the negative effects? They can ruin a game.
"I've had coaches before that really harp on that (yelling at officials, but) to have a coach that is ready for you to go make a play, make up for it, and not, like, belittle the little things and get ready to go out there — we got a job to do — I think that's awesome," shared Tremble on Monday.
"(Dave Canales is) a guy who tells you, 'Hey, we've got to wipe that. We got a game to play. We've got a next play mentality,' and I think that's awesome to have as a coach."
The Panthers were just 24 hours removed from a close 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos, a game in which Carolina had 13 penalties called against them, a couple of calls didn't go their way, and a general discontent with how just a handful of moments arguably changed the outcome.
After over 15 years coaching in the NFL, Canales has seen many approaches to how coaches handle officiating. Every guy, every coach, has their own style. And while there might be a cathartic release in giving in to anger and emotion for both the person involved and fans watching, the head coach knows his style — a bit of honey vs. vinegar at play — also works for him.
"What I like to do is just to maintain — make sure I get their perspective on what happened. And then I offer mine, and I just offer it plainly and tell them, I saw what you saw, (or) here's what I saw from my point of view," explained Canales.
"Or if it's something that wasn't called, then I can give them my perspective and say, 'Hey, will you make sure you keep your eye on this because we believe this or that is happening.' And I just want to have that open flow of communication with the officials, and respect that they have a job to do.
"For me, I always like to kind of approach it that way, and I feel like the result becomes this relationship where I do get the perspective from them and I'm able to move forward."
That ability to move forward and not live in the bad call is paying dividends in the game and afterward in the locker room, according to Tremble. This is a Panthers team that, over the last couple of years, has shown a unique ability to fight back in almost any game, to the point that very few have felt out of hand.
They can do that, explained Tremble, by playing through the fourth quarter without ruminating on a third-quarter call, for example.
"When guys do make mistakes — it's the game of football, no one's 100 percent perfect — (Canales) doesn't make you feel like it's the end of the world," said Tremble. "It's important to clean up. It's important to make sure you do the right thing, but at the end of the day you don't want to get in your head, especially in the middle of a game when plays are supposed to be made.
"And so I think that's something that bled into the locker room and the belief that it's the next-play mentality, and you're going to go make up for that play.
"Over the last few years, it was tough for us to kind of, when games kind of pulled away from us, get into that mentality that we can win those games. And so that next-play mentality, as I said, it helps us get over those kind of mental humps. And be ready to execute no matter what.
That doesn't mean the coach is telling his players they can't emote during a game. If it's their modus operandi, he wants them to tap into what feels right. As long as they "come back to us" and don't cost the team.
After a lack of a defensive pass interference call on Tremble in the end zone that led to an incompletion, then a review and a turnover — a review granted after a conveniently timed challenge flag by the Broncos — quarterback Bryce Young was furious. He spent the entire next commercial break in the faces of two officials, arguing, gesturing, and generally being very vocal about what he thought of the sequence of events that had just happened.
Canales wasn't going to yell the same way, but he didn't stop Young either; instead, he stood next to his quarterback, backed him up with his presence, and asked the officials for further clarification.
"I hadn't been a part of a scenario like that," Young said after the game. "But it's not my job to come here and talk about the refs after the game, so at the end of the day I wish I could have done more. We all wish you could have done more to get a win."
When outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen came off the field frustrated on the next drive, Canales made sure to pull the second-year player away from the bench, giving him a few seconds to collect himself, then having a quick chat on the sideline between drives.
And when the two found themselves leaving the stadium at the same time that night, they had another talk about how the pass-rusher can harness that passion in the right way.
"This is a game of passion. This is a game of energy. I don't want Princely to not bring that," said Canales.
"I want him to be able to bring all of it, and in those moments, he just has to have a mechanism to just take a breath, gather and collect himself, because we're going to need you to come back out there and function at a high level. So, we had a nice conversation about it."
Canales always tells his players to "come back to us" after those highly charged, passionate moments in a game. He wants them to play with that energy that pushes right up to the line, but understand exactly where the line is. He knows he can't ask them to do that without doing so himself as well.
"I've got a job to do, and so when I'm able to have those conversations (with officials), I need to be able to move on and be available for the rest of the team as we continue to go," explained Canales. "I'm asking my players to do that. I'm doing the same thing for them.
"I don't want guys stepping off the gas. I just want them to understand when an event happens, what is my response so that the outcome is right?"
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