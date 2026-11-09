Panthers see the positive results from Canales' calm approach

The Panthers were just 24 hours removed from a close 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos, a game in which Carolina had 13 penalties called against them, a couple of calls didn't go their way, and a general discontent with how just a handful of moments arguably changed the outcome.

After over 15 years coaching in the NFL, Canales has seen many approaches to how coaches handle officiating. Every guy, every coach, has their own style. And while there might be a cathartic release in giving in to anger and emotion for both the person involved and fans watching, the head coach knows his style — a bit of honey vs. vinegar at play — also works for him.

"What I like to do is just to maintain — make sure I get their perspective on what happened. And then I offer mine, and I just offer it plainly and tell them, I saw what you saw, (or) here's what I saw from my point of view," explained Canales.

"Or if it's something that wasn't called, then I can give them my perspective and say, 'Hey, will you make sure you keep your eye on this because we believe this or that is happening.' And I just want to have that open flow of communication with the officials, and respect that they have a job to do.