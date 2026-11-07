Legend of the Game: Ted Ginn Jr.

"But my experience this year was great. I enjoyed it. It's something that I want to carry on. You just learn the ins and outs about being a head coach. You get every component that comes with the game of football. So, making travel plans, making schedule plans, making sure everybody's on time, coaching your coaches, making sure that you've got the right players. So, it's like you're a GM, you're player personnel, you're a travel agent, you're a discipliner, you hire, you fire, especially in this realm that I'm in with the UFL. But I enjoyed it. It was a blessing in disguise; when I say that is not having the potential to really go and coach in some high schools, some colleges, some NFL teams, gave me an opportunity to see it in a different realm than you see it as a position coach, or you might just see it as a GA. I always said I didn't really want a room, so God kind of blessed me with being able to see all rooms, and it's been a great thing. Like, as of right now, I'm going through trying to get the UFL draft boards together, having weekly meetings with my coaches. So, it's exciting where, it's like being a receiver and a kick returner and a punt returner, in that everything is in your hands and this person's going to do this, and this person knows that, then we're going to have some type of success.