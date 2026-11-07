5 things to watch, from a new look defense to a mobile Young, as Panthers take on Broncos

Can Chuba Hubbard take advantage of the Broncos' front?

This could feasibly be a thing to watch every week. The Panthers are not shy about the fact that so much of what they want to do on offense is predicated on the run game getting going. And the weeks it has operated at its best have been when Chuba Hubbard has been given time and space to create efficient runs.

The Broncos are 25th in the league in rushing defense, allowing an average of 127.9 yards per game on the ground. But the biggest factor in the run game this week might be identifying where linebacker Alex Singleton is on any given play. Singleton currently leads the NFL with 101 tackles.

"Alex does a great job of pulling his trigger and trusting his eyes," offensive coordinator Brad Idzik noted. "When you give him a nice, clean, static look that he might have carded up all week, that guy triggers downhill, and he tries to beat you to the gap.

"So what you try to do with these guys is make sure that you're keeping them on their heels with both the balance of what you're presenting to them and certain looks: the run pass — this looks like run, it's pass. This looks like pass; it's run.