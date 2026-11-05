Devin Lloyd on growing up in the Navy to being named the Panthers' Salute to Service nominee

CHARLOTTE — Devin Lloyd spent his life on Naval bases.
With both a mom and dad who served in the U.S. Navy, the Panthers linebacker — despite not living on the actual bases — grew up visiting aircraft carriers, getting on helicopters, and spending his childhood around all of the big machines and ships that caused awe in a young child.
"That kind of just sticks with you when you grow up," he offered Thursday, reminiscing on those base trips from his younger years.
But mostly, he remembers the conversations he used to overhear between his dad and his military buddies. And as he got older, the knowledge of all the military did for his family.
"It's kind of just been around me; it's kind of ingrained in me," reflected Lloyd. "So it's like you grow up and you hear about that, you see about that, and then you hear all the good things it does, obviously for my family, my dad, my mom, but me too, how it impacted me growing up.
"I think it's just a part of who I am, growing up in the military households."
Lloyd was a teenager before football entered his life. By then, he'd learned to live each day with a regimented approach that relied on self-sufficiency and discipline while his parents were deployed.
So, unsurprisingly, he was able to adapt quickly, marrying that maturity with the kind of instincts that would turn him into a Pro Bowl linebacker. He'd go on to become a star at Utah and a first-round pick in 2022 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While there on the Florida coast, near one of the bigger Naval bases in the country, he got to combine his new life with the one that laid a foundation for so much of who he is, giving back to those serving in the military both in Jacksonville, back home in San Diego, and beyond, starting with football camps for the kids of military parents.
"I think that's cool for them just to see an NFL player that's obviously kind of grew up in their shoes," he said as to why it's important.
That turned into much more, between base visits and working alongside groups that give back to veterans.
"I've done things with Project Odyssey. It's like a branch of the Wounded Warriors Project where basically I would get together with different veterans, and we were actually up in Oregon one time; that was pretty cool. I just got around them and did different activities and whatnot, just kind of getting to know them a little better and getting to know me a little better," said Lloyd.
"Obviously, the base in San Diego, the one in Jacksonville (Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station [NAS] Jacksonville), and Fort Stewart in Georgia. I went to a base in Germany where I held a football camp out there at Ramstein."
It's with that understanding and appreciation for those who serve, along with his commitment to give back, that the Carolina Panthers named Lloyd the club's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA.
Lloyd was also named a Salute to Service nominee last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This is the 16th year the NFL has presented the Salute to Service award, which recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families by going above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community.
"Being named as the Carolina Panthers Salute to Service nominee is a special honor," said Lloyd. "I'm incredibly grateful to all of our service members, past and present, who make sacrifices every day in order to keep our country safe. Their selflessness continues to inspire me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that helped shape me into the person I am today."
Each team in the NFL can nominate a player or coach as their Salute to Service award representative. Fans can help determine the three finalists by voting once a day between now and November 30. The NFL will announce the three finalists in January, and the winner will be recognized at the annual NFL Honors award show.
USAA will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.