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Around the NFC South: Panthers still on top, but division tightens after Week 8

The Buccaneers and Falcons combined for the type of game the NFL hasn't seen since 1972. And in New Orleans, the Saints used their bye week to reset their coaching staff.

Nov 04, 2026 at 08:52 AM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — It's almost impressive, in a way, how many different types of games the NFC South can pull off week to week. While one team was on a bye this weekend, and another played a Thursday night game, the Sunday matchup set history; in a good way for at least one team. Two clubs also made coaching changes at the midway point of the season, including Carolina.

The Panthers fell to the Packers 27-19 Thursday night, after which Carolina parted ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathon Cooley on Friday morning. A couple of guys on injured reserve could start returning to practice over the next couple of weeks.

And, amazingly, the Panthers are still first in the NFC South, albeit with a half-game lead.

NFC South standings after Week 8:

  1. Carolina Panthers: 3-4, 1-1
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-5, 2-0
  3. Atlanta Falcons: 3-5, 1-2
  4. New Orleans Saints: 2-5, 0-1

From historic performances to coaching changes, catch up on everything that happened in the rest of the NFC South in Week 8.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A historic rushing performance provides a divisional win

Last week, the Bucs ran for 258 yards in a win over the Panthers, throwing only 11 passes and just seven completions. Quarterback Baker Mayfield wore a hard glove to protect a dislocation three weeks prior, so it wasn't a huge surprise that they'd run the ball a lot.

But that game plan wouldn't work two weeks in a row, especially against a strong Falcons front, would it? It did, to historic results and a 16-0 divisional win over the Falcons.

Tampa Bay ran the ball 56 times for 324 yards, and ran designed runs on 90 percent of plays, according to Next Gen Stats. For reference, they ran 60 plays. One of those was the final kneel-down. Mayfield only threw the ball three times all game, and none of them were completions, only the first time in NFL history that a team hasn't completed a pass in a game and the first time a team has done so and won since the Bills beat the Jets in 1974.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries between Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (26) and defensive end LaCale London (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Granted, there was a monsoon settled over Tampa for the game, creating wet conditions that typically beget a run-heavy game. But even with Bijan Robinson on the other sideline, it was Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell who dominated the day. The duo became the first set of teammates in NFL history to each record 25-plus carries and 125-plus rushing yards in the same game.

"Obviously, ball security [is crucial] in these conditions," said Mayfield. "We had some early ones. We decided to go to the shotgun and pistol sets – it's just easier to receive the snaps instead of it coming back through your hands under center."

Irving is now fourth in the league with 728 yards through the first eight weeks, and the Bucs have the league's top rushing offense, averaging 168.6 yards per game. Three of the Bucs ' top 10 rushing performances in team history have come in the last four weeks (versus the Panthers in Week 7 and the Cowboys in Week 5. This is the first time Tampa has ever run for 200-plus yards in consecutive games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (1) carries against Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (26) and safety Jessie Bates III (3) in the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

It wasn't just the offense rushing performance that won Tampa Bay the game, though. With the league's top rusher (and Bijan Robinson is still at the top) also on the field, the Bucs knew they had to shut down Atlanta's run game and force them to throw in the rain. They did, holding the Falcons to just 99 yards total on the ground. It helped Tampa establish the best rushing differential in the NFL, having gained 1,349 yards on the season, and only allowing 640 total through eight weeks.

"[We were] just determined to get off the field," said coach Todd Bowles. "We knew what kind of game it was. It was going to come right at you. It was either us or them, so that kind of made it pretty simple."

It also made Atlanta's game one-dimensional. Michael Penix threw the ball 24 times, with only eight completions, and the Bucs picked him off four times. Linebacker Alex Anzalone had two of those interceptions.

Last season, the Bucs started 6-2 before finishing 2-7. This year, the Bucs started 0-4, but have won their last two games to sit at 3-5 at the midway point of the season.

"It's a long season," said Mayfield. "Obviously, you guys have seen in the past where we started out really hot and got to a midseason lull. It's all about getting hot at the right time and continuing to get better as the season goes on, since it is a long season."

Next game: at Bears (6-2), 8:20 p.m. EST in Chicago, Sunday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) makes a pass attempt during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Atlanta Falcons: Defense and rushing attack stymied in the rain

Just a week after knocking off an unbeaten 49ers team, the Falcons dropped a divisional matchup that tightened the entire NFC South race. The Falcons and the Bucs faced the same conditions on Sunday; one team just handled it better than the other.

"It's probably the craziest game I have ever been a part of," said safety Jessie Bates III.

Added running back Bijan Robinson, "I haven't played in a game like that before."

Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions, including three in the first half, two of which Atlanta turned into field goals. Heading into Week 8, Penix had thrown nine touchdowns to just one interception.

"The conditions are what the conditions are," said Penix. "Both teams had to play in it. So, for us, knowing that the conditions are like that, as a quarterback, the leader, I've got to protect the ball. That's the only way we're going to be able to win these games, and I did a poor job of that today."

Robinson was held to 76 yards on 19 rushes,

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) rushes with the ball during an NFL football game againtt he Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

On Monday, Stefanski told reporters the team already knew they'd be without receiver Zachariah Branch and defensive end Samson Ebukam for Week 9 due to hamstring injuries.

"That's going to keep them out of this game. Not sure, long term, how many games those types of injuries will be," said Stefanski, "but we'll obviously treat those and then see how it goes over the next couple of weeks."

The Falcons also released defenders Jared Ivey and Drake Jackson on Monday.

The loss against Tampa gives the Falcons a 1-2 record in the division, and now they won't play another NFC South game until Week 16. They will then play three straight divisional games to finish out the season. The club travels to Spain this week for their 2026 international game.

Next game: vs. Bengals (5-2), 9:30 a.m. EST in Madrid, Spain

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore speaks to a player during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Ryan Kang/2026 National Football League

New Orleans Saints: Bye week provides time to reset for back half of the season

The Saints bye week (coming off an international game last week, a loss to the Steelers in Paris) came at the midway point of the season, and it provided the club an opportunity to evaluate where they are, 2-5 and last in the division, and where they want to be.

With the 28th-ranked rushing attack, New Orleans let go of run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti.

"T.J. is a really good coach," coach Kellen Moore said on Monday. "I just felt like coming out of the bye week, we needed to make adjustments (in) workflow, and I felt like this was going to be beneficial to the workflow of our staff.

"We'll make a few adjustments as far as our weekly schedule from a staff perspective; some of the responsibilities — we'll keep those in-house. I think we can make some really good improvements moving forward in all three phases."

Moore added that offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will run point on run game structure during the week, and the role of running backs coach Joel Thomas, who inputs on situational run game scenarios, won't change.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during an NFL football game in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

"Most of the stuff, at the end of the day, starts with me putting (together) a structure I think can help us," said Moore."We'll make a few adjustments here and there as far as our staff workflow and trying to maximize everyone's abilities and different things that we can do. I think that'll be a good plan and put us in position."

The Saints have two games this season with 148-plus rushing yards. No other game has cracked 65 yards on the ground.

Center Erik McCoy took the blame for the lack of run game and the eventual firing of Paganetti.

"I take 100 percent responsibility," said McCoy. "I do feel like it is my job to get all of us on the same page. And I have not done a good enough job. That starts and ends with me. I put that on my shoulders, I take that."

Granted, running back Travis Etienne Jr., who led the Saints free agency class this offseason, has been on injured reserve since Week 3 with a hamstring.

He's not the only playmaker the Saints might get back soon. Moore told reporters this week that Etienne, receiver Jordan Tyson (hamstring), and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) could return to practice this week.

"The IR guys (are) still to be determined," said Moore. "They'll have some work (Monday) with the training room, and then we'll make a decision whether Wednesday is the ideal time to bring them up and make their practice availability."

Next game: vs. Cleveland (5-3), 1:00 p.m. EST in New Orleans

PHOTOS: Panthers Rookies spend Halloween with kids at Atrium Health

Check out photos as Panthers rookies adorned their spooky Halloween costumes and spent the day sharing candy and visiting kids at Atrium Health.

of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

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Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

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Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen #69 and defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen #69 and defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, Alex Holcomb and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, Alex Holcomb and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and tackle Monroe Freeling #57 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and tackle Monroe Freeling #57 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and center Sam Hecht are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and center Sam Hecht are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
73 / 191

Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
74 / 191

Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
75 / 191

Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
76 / 191

Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
77 / 191

Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
78 / 191

Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
80 / 191

Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, cornerback Will Lee III #24, center Sam Hecht and tackle Monroe Freeling #57 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
85 / 191

Quarterback Haynes King, cornerback Will Lee III #24, center Sam Hecht and tackle Monroe Freeling #57 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht #75, cornerback Will Lee III and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht #75, cornerback Will Lee III and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling #57 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24, tackle Monroe Freeling #57, center Sam Hecht and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24, tackle Monroe Freeling #57, center Sam Hecht and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
93 / 191

Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
95 / 191

Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
98 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
99 / 191

Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Albert Reese IV is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Albert Reese IV is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, tackle Albert Reese IV, Jill Cole, cornerback Will Lee III #24, cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, quarterback Haynes King #16, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and defensive tackle Parker Petersen #69 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
101 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, tackle Albert Reese IV, Jill Cole, cornerback Will Lee III #24, cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, quarterback Haynes King #16, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and defensive tackle Parker Petersen #69 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
105 / 191

Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Aaron Hall are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Aaron Hall are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
109 / 191

Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
110 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
111 / 191

Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
112 / 191

Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
113 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
119 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
121 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
122 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
123 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
124 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
126 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
127 / 191

Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
128 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith and defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
129 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
130 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
131 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
132 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
133 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
134 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
135 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
136 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
137 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
138 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
139 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, cornerback DeVonta Smith, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
140 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, cornerback DeVonta Smith, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, cornerback DeVonta Smith, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
141 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, cornerback DeVonta Smith, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
142 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
143 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
144 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
146 / 191

Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
147 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
148 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TopCats are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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TopCats are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
150 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
151 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
152 / 191

Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
153 / 191

Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
154 / 191

Cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
155 / 191

Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
156 / 191

Cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen, cornerback Will Lee III #24, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen, cornerback Will Lee III #24, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
161 / 191

Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
162 / 191

Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
164 / 191

Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
165 / 191

Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
167 / 191

Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling #57 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
169 / 191

Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht #75 and cornerback Will Lee III #24 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
171 / 191

Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht #75 and cornerback Will Lee III #24 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
172 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
173 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
174 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
175 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
176 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
177 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
178 / 191

the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
179 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
180 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
181 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
182 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
183 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
184 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
185 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
186 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
187 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
188 / 191

Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
189 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
190 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TopCats are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
191 / 191

TopCats are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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