Around the NFC South: Panthers still on top, but division tightens after Week 8

It wasn't just the offense rushing performance that won Tampa Bay the game, though. With the league's top rusher (and Bijan Robinson is still at the top) also on the field, the Bucs knew they had to shut down Atlanta's run game and force them to throw in the rain. They did, holding the Falcons to just 99 yards total on the ground. It helped Tampa establish the best rushing differential in the NFL, having gained 1,349 yards on the season, and only allowing 640 total through eight weeks.

"[We were] just determined to get off the field," said coach Todd Bowles. "We knew what kind of game it was. It was going to come right at you. It was either us or them, so that kind of made it pretty simple."

It also made Atlanta's game one-dimensional. Michael Penix threw the ball 24 times, with only eight completions, and the Bucs picked him off four times. Linebacker Alex Anzalone had two of those interceptions.

Last season, the Bucs started 6-2 before finishing 2-7. This year, the Bucs started 0-4, but have won their last two games to sit at 3-5 at the midway point of the season.

"It's a long season," said Mayfield. "Obviously, you guys have seen in the past where we started out really hot and got to a midseason lull. It's all about getting hot at the right time and continuing to get better as the season goes on, since it is a long season."