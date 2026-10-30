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Five things to know about interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash

The veteran defensive line coach took over as interim defensive coordinator Friday. Here's a look at his background.

Oct 30, 2026 at 12:07 PM
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Darin Gantt
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Todd Wash are seen during a game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sep 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Todd Wash are seen during a game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sep 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Veteran defensive line coach Todd Wash was named interim defensive coordinator on Friday.

This is not his first time calling plays in the NFL, so he brings experience to the job.

Here are five quick things to know about Wash:

Todd Wash is seen during of the Carolina Panthers face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

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Coordinator experience

Wash was the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville from 2016-20.

During that time, he led three defenses that finished in the top 10 in total defense, and went to the AFC Championshipi Game in 2017.

He's in his fourth season here as defensive line coach and has 31 years of total coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL, with stops in Tampa, Seattle, and Detroit as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) talks with defensive coordinator Todd Wash during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/AP

Has gotten the best out of big-ticket players

Whether it was Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit or Derrick Brown here, Wash has a tradition of getting the best out of premium players.

In 2022 in Detroit, Wash coached Hutchinson to a 9.5-sack season, with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also closed strong, winning defensive rookie of the month honors in November, December, and January.

When he came here in 2023 and met Derrick Brown, the results were immediate, as he set a league record for tackles in a season by a lineman under Wash's tutelage, and became a Pro Bowler.

Todd Wash and Derrick Brown are seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Seattle background with Canales and Morgan

Wash was the defensive line coach with the Seahawks in 2011 and 2012, working on those staffs with Panthers head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan when they were working their way up the ladder.

Todd Wash is seen during Carolina Panther Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility, in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Playing background

Wash played quarterback and safety in high school at New Town High in North Dakota, and then went on to play outside linebacker at North Dakota State and was on two national championship teams there (1988 and 1990).

He went to training camp with the Houston Oilers in 1992 before embarking on a coaching career at the college level.

Athletic family

His wife, Darci, was an All-American basketball player at NDSU, played on three national championship teams, and was inducted into the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Packers | October 29, 2026

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