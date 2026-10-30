Five things to know about interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash

CHARLOTTE — Veteran defensive line coach Todd Wash was named interim defensive coordinator on Friday.
This is not his first time calling plays in the NFL, so he brings experience to the job.
Here are five quick things to know about Wash:
Coordinator experience
Wash was the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville from 2016-20.
During that time, he led three defenses that finished in the top 10 in total defense, and went to the AFC Championshipi Game in 2017.
He's in his fourth season here as defensive line coach and has 31 years of total coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL, with stops in Tampa, Seattle, and Detroit as well.
Has gotten the best out of big-ticket players
Whether it was Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit or Derrick Brown here, Wash has a tradition of getting the best out of premium players.
In 2022 in Detroit, Wash coached Hutchinson to a 9.5-sack season, with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also closed strong, winning defensive rookie of the month honors in November, December, and January.
When he came here in 2023 and met Derrick Brown, the results were immediate, as he set a league record for tackles in a season by a lineman under Wash's tutelage, and became a Pro Bowler.
Seattle background with Canales and Morgan
Wash was the defensive line coach with the Seahawks in 2011 and 2012, working on those staffs with Panthers head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan when they were working their way up the ladder.
Playing background
Wash played quarterback and safety in high school at New Town High in North Dakota, and then went on to play outside linebacker at North Dakota State and was on two national championship teams there (1988 and 1990).
He went to training camp with the Houston Oilers in 1992 before embarking on a coaching career at the college level.
Athletic family
His wife, Darci, was an All-American basketball player at NDSU, played on three national championship teams, and was inducted into the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.
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