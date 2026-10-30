Five things to know about interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash

Has gotten the best out of big-ticket players

Whether it was Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit or Derrick Brown here, Wash has a tradition of getting the best out of premium players.

In 2022 in Detroit, Wash coached Hutchinson to a 9.5-sack season, with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also closed strong, winning defensive rookie of the month honors in November, December, and January.