Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall on the road at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Playing a top-five passing offense is going to be hard in perfect circumstances.
The Panthers' secondary at the moment does not create a perfect circumstance.
The Packers took a 27-19 win over the Panthers at Lambeau Field Thursday night, and an already-thin Carolina defensive backfield was threadbare by the end of the night. They fell to 3-4 with the loss, though that's still good for first place in the NFC South heading into the weekend.
Already without three corners on injured reserve, including Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson (who have been there since Week 4), and Akayleb Evans (who hit IR earlier in the day), the Panthers lost rookie cornerback Will Lee III with a hamstring injury, and he did not return.
That left the Panthers vulnerable in the back of the defense and spoiled an otherwise solid effort on defense. They finished the game with just three healthy corners, including Chau Smith-Wade, practice squad call-up Marco Wilson, and recent addition Malcolm DeWalt IV, who was making his NFL debut.
Lee went down in the second quarter and immediately grabbed at his hamstring at the end of a 53-yard pass to Packers wideout Christian Watson. That play slowed both sides, as Watson left with a chest injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for tests, but he was able to return to the game in the second half.
After being helped to the sidelines, Lee was carted to the locker room.
And the Packers had enough targets to make a difference.
Even after dropping a touchdown, Matthew Golden continued to make plays, pushing the Packers to a 20-10 lead at halftime.
Quarterback Jordan Love was 30-of-41 for 288 yards and three touchdowns, moving the ball effectively throughout the night.
The game started on a promising note for the Panthers, with rookie linebacker Jackson Kuwatch forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff, which was recovered by Nick Hampton.
And in the second quarter, they kept that momentum going, with safety Nick Scott forcing a fumble that was recovered by Bobby Okereke, highlighting a defense that was swarming at times.
Rookie safety Zakee Wheatley had an interception in the second half, which was the first interception by a defensive back this season. And normally, three turnovers is sufficient, but the Panthers managed just three points off those turnovers.
But the Packers kept making explosive plays in the passing game, and the Panthers weren't able to do enough with the ball.
They managed just 87 yards in the first half, as Bryce Young was pressured regularly and sacked twice.
He finished the game 23-of-41 for 209 yards passing, with a touchdown and an interception, and was sacked six times.
A fourth-down touchdown to Jalen Coker in the fourth quarter made it a one-score game, but Young's two-point conversion attempt was tipped at the line of scrimmage, emblematic of the night.
The only thing that worked consistently on offense was running back Chuba Hubbard, who finished with 29 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage, and had a chance to do the Lambeau Leap into a couple of Panthers fans moments after the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers did on the other side of the goalpost at the end of the first quarter.
And on a frustrating night, the injuries weren't limited to defense, either.
The Panthers also had to adjust on the offensive line in-game. Left guard Corey Bullock, starting for the injured Damien Lewis, left the game in the third quarter with a quadriceps injury, and was replaced by Jake Curhan. Curhan was elevated from the practice squad so they'd have the minimum of eight healthy blockers.
View some of the best game action shots from Thursday Night Prime Time game against the Green Bay Packers.