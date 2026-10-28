Fit Check Wednesday, Week 8 at Green Bay

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going with their chilly white combo for a night game in the Frozen Tundra (thought it will be 55 degrees around kickoff). Carolina will wear silver helmets, white jerseys, white pants, and blue accessories for their Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
This is the most commonly worn uniform combination in team history at 236 games, and counting.
The Panthers are in white jerseys for every road game this season, with varying pant and accessory colors. This specific uniform combination was worn in Carolina's first ever win over Green Bay, a 33-31 victory on December 12, 1999. It was the first time the Packers had lost at home in December since 1991.
Steve Beuerlein went 29-42 for 373 yards and three TDs. It was his final run though that sealed the game.
With 0:05 seconds left, facing a fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Beuerlein, who had run three times for 3-yards in the game leading up till then, executed a QB draw. The touchdown was as good as a walk-off, and Carolina won one of the many single digit games between these two teams.
Plan your wardrobes accordingly.
View photos of Panthers matchups with the Green Bay Packers.