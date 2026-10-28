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Fit Check Wednesday, Week 8 at Green Bay

The Panthers are going with a silver, white, white combo for Thursday's road game, reminiscent of the franchise's first ever win over the Packers.

Oct 28, 2026 at 01:17 PM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going with their chilly white combo for a night game in the Frozen Tundra (thought it will be 55 degrees around kickoff). Carolina will wear silver helmets, white jerseys, white pants, and blue accessories for their Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

This is the most commonly worn uniform combination in team history at 236 games, and counting.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein leaps over the line for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis. The Panthers won 33-31. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis/AP

The Panthers are in white jerseys for every road game this season, with varying pant and accessory colors. This specific uniform combination was worn in Carolina's first ever win over Green Bay, a 33-31 victory on December 12, 1999. It was the first time the Packers had lost at home in December since 1991.

Steve Beuerlein went 29-42 for 373 yards and three TDs. It was his final run though that sealed the game.

With 0:05 seconds left, facing a fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Beuerlein, who had run three times for 3-yards in the game leading up till then, executed a QB draw. The touchdown was as good as a walk-off, and Carolina won one of the many single digit games between these two teams.

Plan your wardrobes accordingly.

Panthers vs. Packers through the years

View photos of Panthers matchups with the Green Bay Packers.

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Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein leaps over the line for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis. The Panthers won 33-31. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein leaps over the line for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis. The Panthers won 33-31. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy is hit during a run by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
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Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy is hit during a run by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke
Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) during the NFC Championship Game, a 30 - 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) during the NFC Championship Game, a 30 - 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) during the NFC Championship Game, a 31 - 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) during the NFC Championship Game, a 31 - 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke
Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) rushes the passer during the NFC Championship Game, a 30 - 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) rushes the passer during the NFC Championship Game, a 30 - 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
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Carolina Panthers play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

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Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) sets to rush during the NFC Championship Game, a 30 - 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) sets to rush during the NFC Championship Game, a 30 - 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) jumps over Green Bay Packers' Nick Collins (36) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
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Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) jumps over Green Bay Packers' Nick Collins (36) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

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Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
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Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

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Green Bay Packers' Morgan Burnett (42) tries to stop Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
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Green Bay Packers' Morgan Burnett (42) tries to stop Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

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Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy is hit during a run by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker A.J. Klein during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
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Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy is hit during a run by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker A.J. Klein during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes agains the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes agains the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday Oct. 19, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart runs for yardage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart runs for yardage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) loses his helmet as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) and Desmond Bishop (55) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
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Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) loses his helmet as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) and Desmond Bishop (55) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

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Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams is tossed the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams is tossed the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash
* ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, DEC. 27-28 * FILE ** In this Nov. 30, 2008 file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) reacts as running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. Williams leads the NFL with 20 touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
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ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, DEC. 27-28 FILE ** In this Nov. 30, 2008 file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) reacts as running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. Williams leads the NFL with 20 touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) puts pressure on Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins durin the third quarter of the NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 1997, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-13 to advance o he Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) puts pressure on Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins durin the third quarter of the NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 1997, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-13 to advance o he Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mark Jones in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mark Jones in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith breaks a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith breaks a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with a teammate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with a teammate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer
* ALTERNATE CROP * Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) throws a pass as Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) closes in during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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ALTERNATE CROP Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) throws a pass as Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) closes in during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) breaks away from Green Bay Packers defensive end Michael Montgomery (96) for a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) breaks away from Green Bay Packers defensive end Michael Montgomery (96) for a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer
Carolina Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) celebrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers with teammate Michael Gaines (84) in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
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Carolina Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) celebrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers with teammate Michael Gaines (84) in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. The Panthers recovered the fumble, leading to their first touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. The Panthers recovered the fumble, leading to their first touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) tries to break from Green Bay Packers' Earl Little (21) for a 47-yard gain during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
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Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) tries to break from Green Bay Packers' Earl Little (21) for a 47-yard gain during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Green Bay Packers' Donald Driver (80) sits on the turf as Brett Favre (4) stands in the background and Carolina Panthers players Mike Minter (30) and Al Wallace (96) celebrate after Driver failed to catch a Brett Favre pass on fourth down in the final minutes of the Panthers' 32-29 win in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Green Bay Packers' Donald Driver (80) sits on the turf as Brett Favre (4) stands in the background and Carolina Panthers players Mike Minter (30) and Al Wallace (96) celebrate after Driver failed to catch a Brett Favre pass on fourth down in the final minutes of the Panthers' 32-29 win in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas (23) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Robert Ferguson (89) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
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Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas (23) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Robert Ferguson (89) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) drags Green Bay Packers' Na'il Diggs (59) into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
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Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) drags Green Bay Packers' Na'il Diggs (59) into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Monday Oct. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) breaks the tackle of Green Bay Packers' Bernardo Harris (55) in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Nov. 27, 2000. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) breaks the tackle of Green Bay Packers' Bernardo Harris (55) in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Nov. 27, 2000. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) after a short gain in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) after a short gain in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Nov. 27, 2000. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Nov. 27, 2000. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green (30) breaks through the line as Carolina Panthers players Lee Woodall (54) and Doug Evans (33) close in during the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Nov. 27, 2000. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
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Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green (30) breaks through the line as Carolina Panthers players Lee Woodall (54) and Doug Evans (33) close in during the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Nov. 27, 2000. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

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