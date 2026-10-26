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Monday Brew: Working on run defense, and position numbers

The Panthers know the Packers will be thinking about the run defense, after giving up 258 on the ground against the Bucs Sunday. Plus more from Monday's short-week special.

Oct 26, 2026 at 06:48 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers don't have long to get ready for the Packers, but they also know the Packers don't either.

So as they look at the 258 rushing yards the Bucs gained on the ground in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers, the Panthers know the Packers are likely to try them.

The Panthers had allowed just 81 rush yards in the previous two games, but this was more like the opener, when the Bears went for 291 on the ground.

Asked about the run defense Monday, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said: "We're working on it."

"I don't really want to get into the specifics of it," Canales said of the scheme vs. personnel questions. "I feel like there's adjustments and the things that we need to do. I don't want to really air that out, but, just understanding that we've got to do it, we've got to execute it well, together we've got to coach it better, collectively. We've got to have that plan, so that when it becomes the same type of concepts, that our players feel prepared, they feel ready to attack whatever it is.

"Let's take this run out of it. They're going to have to go to these other ones, you know. And so that's what we've been working through, talking through with guys."

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Running short at cornerback

Canales said cornerback Akayleb Evans was "day-to-day" with the triceps injury that kept him out of practice on Monday.

"So we've got to see some major progression on a short week," Canales said.

With Evans out of practice, the Panthers were down to two healthy cornerbacks on the 53-man roster — Will Lee III and Chau Smith-Wade.

They do have six corners on the practice squad, including Robert Rochell, Corey Thornton, DeVonta Smith, Zion Childress, Marco Wilson, and Malcolm DeWalt IV, who was signied Sataurday.

Rochell has already used his three elevations from the practice squad, so to play again he'd have to be added to the active roster.

Thornton had won the nickel job last year before breaking his ankle in San Francisco, and didn't return to that level after training camp. But Canales pointed to all the options they had there.

"Corey's doing a great job. He's doing everything we ask him to do," Canales said. "He does have versatility, and the thing we have to evaluate is who gives us the best opportunity to win outside, to be at the corner spot exclusively without some of that other flexibility ,knowing that we have guys that are doing that role for us pretty well right now. But yeah, Corey, he's busting his butt every day, he's ready if we need him.

"I don't want to say that right now. We're going to go day to day with AK and then and then, we've got options. Malcolm showed up on the practice squad. He's a gunner. Marco Wilson's been on our practice squad, doing some good things. So we do have options. I'm glad we have these guys that have been around so that we can train them, and we'll go from there.

Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Taylor Moton to have surgery

The Panthers put veteran offensive tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve Monday, and Canales said he'll have surgery soon to repair the damage from yesterday's game.

In addition to the fibula fracture, he also had ligament damage in his ankle, and will have a tightrope procedure to repair that.

"You know, my prayers are with him," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. "Spoke to him this morning when he was in the building, but, praying for him. He fought back through a lot to be able to get out of here again with us and for it to happen like that, I hate it for him."

Tight turnaround for Jaelan Phillips

Canales sounded skeptical about outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips' chances to go Thursday. He didn't practice or play last week after aggravating a previous hamstring injury.

"We're going to try to get him back for this game," Canales said. "But again, the recurring same hamstring, it's still that kind of a tight window, so it'll be close on that one."

The Panthers added Nick Hampton to the active roster Monday when Moton went on IR, giving them a fourth healthy one of those, as they go into thursday doing lots of math.

Panthers practice | Week 8 vs. Packers | October 26, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' walkthrough as the team prepares to face the Packers on Thursday.

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