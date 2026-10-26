Monday Brew: Working on run defense, and position numbers

Running short at cornerback

"So we've got to see some major progression on a short week," Canales said.

With Evans out of practice, the Panthers were down to two healthy cornerbacks on the 53-man roster — Will Lee III and Chau Smith-Wade.

Rochell has already used his three elevations from the practice squad, so to play again he'd have to be added to the active roster.

Thornton had won the nickel job last year before breaking his ankle in San Francisco, and didn't return to that level after training camp. But Canales pointed to all the options they had there.

"Corey's doing a great job. He's doing everything we ask him to do," Canales said. "He does have versatility, and the thing we have to evaluate is who gives us the best opportunity to win outside, to be at the corner spot exclusively without some of that other flexibility ,knowing that we have guys that are doing that role for us pretty well right now. But yeah, Corey, he's busting his butt every day, he's ready if we need him.