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Inside The Numbers: Buccaneers at Panthers in Week 7

A look at some of the key stats from the game, as well as the snap counts from Sunday's loss to the Bucs in Week 7.

Oct 26, 2026 at 06:35 AM
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by Kassidy Hill & Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — A look inside the numbers and snap counts from Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

  • The Panthers have scored 159 points this season, the fourth-most through the first six games of a season in team history, trailing only 2019 (166), 2015 (162) and 2016 (161).
  • The Panthers' 2,228 yards of offense are also the fourth-most through the team's first four games of a season, trailing only 2011 (2,509), 2016 (2,366) and 2020 (2,301).

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  • Quarterback Bryce Young completed 14-of-27 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. Young has 1,712 passing yards this season, trailing only Cam Newton (1,847 in 2011) for the most by a Panthers quarterback in the team's first six games of a season in team history.
  • Since Week 18 of last season, Young has thrown for a touchdown pass in eight consecutive games, including playoﬀs, tied for the third-longest active streak in the NFL.
  • Young's 50-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller in the second quarter marked his third-career touchdown pass of at least 50 yards and second this season.
  • Running back Chuba Hubbard totaled 60 scrimmage yards (33 rushing, 27 receiving) and tied his season high with six catches. Hubbard is the third running back in team history to record at least 60 scrimmage yards in each of the team's first six games of a season, joining Christian McCaﬀrey (2018) and Lamar Smith (2002).
  • Hubbard has 985 career carries, surpassing Cam Newton (981) for the third-most in team history. Only Jonathan Stewart (1,699) and DeAngelo Williams (1,432) have more.
  • Hubbard has 166 career receptions, surpassing Jonathan Stewart (162) for the third-most by a running back in team history. Only Christian McCaﬀrey (390) and DeAngelo Williams (178) have more.
  • RB Anthony Tyus III recorded a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, marking his first-career touchdown. He becomes the eighth diﬀerent Panther to record a scrimmage touchdown this season.
  • Waller's 50-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the longest touchdown reception of his career and the third-longest touchdown catch by a tight end in Panthers history. Only Greg Olsen (78-yard touchdown on 9/18/16) and Luther Broughton (68 yard touchdown on 12/20/98) had a longer score.
  • TE Mitchell Evans recorded two receptions and set a new career high with 39 yards.
  • Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had four catches for 40 yards and now has 1,525 career receiving yards in 24 games. He ties Kelvin Benjamin as the fastest player in team history to reach 1,500 career receiving yards.
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen duringa game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
  • Defensive tackle Derrick Brown tied his season high with five tackles and recorded his fourth consecutive game with a pass defensed. Since entering the league in 2020, his 33 passes defensed are the second most among all defensive linemen.
  • Cornerback Will Lee III recorded five tackles and his first-career forced fumble, marking his fifth game this season with at least five tackles. Lee III is the second Panthers rookie to record five tackles in at least five of his first six career games, joining Jeremy Chinn, who recorded five tackles in each of his first six career games in 2020.
  • Long snapper JJ Jansen appeared in his 283rd consecutive game (all with Carolina), surpassing Jim Marshall (282 games) for the third-most consecutive games played in NFL history. Only Jeﬀ Feagles (352) and Brett Favre (299) have longer streaks.
  • The Panthers' defense allowed 17 rushing first downs versus Tampa Bay. This marked the third most rushing first downs allowed in team history. The team record is 20 rushing first downs allowed at Atlanta (1/5/25) followed by 19 at Cincinnati (11/6/22).
  • The defense allowed 49 rushing attempts, which equaled the most rushing attempts allowed in team history. This was previously accomplished by San Francisco (9/29/97).
  • Tampa Bay's 11 passing attempts where the second fewest passing attempts allowed in team history. The team record is 7 at Chicago (10/22/17).
  • 81 percent of Tampa Bay's offensive plays were designed runs as they combined for 258 yards on 49 carries for 3 touchdowns. The Bucs had 171 rush yards before contact according to ESPN's tracking, the most in a game this season.

Snap Counts

Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 7 of the regular season against the Buccaneers.

PlayerOffensive snapsSpecial teams snaps
Robert Hunt56 (100%)2 (8%)
Rasheed Walker56 (100%)2 (8%)
Luke Fortner45 (80%)
Damien Lewis43 (77%)2 (8%)
Bryce Young43 (77%)
Tetairoa McMillan38 (68%)
Jalen Coker37 (66%)16 (53%)
Chuba Hubbard34 (61%)
Monroe Freeling33 (59%)2 (8%)
Mitchell Evans28 (50%)12 (50%)
Tommy Tremble27 (48%)8 (33%)
John Metchie26 (46%)
Darren Waller25 (45%)
Taylor Moton23 (41%)1 (4%)
Brycen Tremayne21 (38%)14 (58%)
Trevor Etienne17 (30%)8 (33%)
Corey Bullock13 (23%)2 (8%)
David Moore13 (23%)2 (8%)
Kenny Pickett13 (23%)
Torricelli Simpkins11 (20%)2 (8%)
Feleipe Franks9 (16%)15 (62%)
Tre Tyus5 (9%)12 (50%)
  • Having Kenny Pickett show up in the snap counts is either a very good thing (like in Atlanta in Week 2) or a very bad thing (like against Chicago in Week 1). We don't have to tell you which one it is this week.
  • One of the two noticeable trends on offense was Trevor Etienne moving up to the second spot in the order at running back. With AJ Dillon inactive, he got more work on offense, while Anthony Tyus III played a lot of special teams, but also scored his first career touchdown.
  • The other shakeup was on the OL, where Torricelli Simpkins III replaced Sam Hecht as the backup center. He and Corey Bullock got a lot of work late when they pulled Damien Lewis and Luke Fortner along with Bryce Young.
PlayerDefensive snapsSpecial teams snaps
Akayleb Evans63 (100%)8 (33%)
Will Lee63 (100%)
Bobby Okereke57 (90%)
Nick Scott56 (89%)
Devin Lloyd50 (79%)
Tre'von Moehrig50 (79%)
Derrick Brown41 (65%)5 (21%)
Trevis Gipson39 (62%)
Pat Jones36 (57%)8 (33%)
Lee Hunter34 (54%)3 (12%)
Zakee Wheatley33 (52%)1 (4%)
Tershawn Wharton32 (51%)8 (33%)
Bobby Brown29 (46%)7 (29%)
Princely Umanmielen29 (46%)
Aaron Hall23 (37%)8 (33%)
Nick Hampton22 (35%)3 (12%)
Lathan Ransom16 (25%)21 (88%)
Tyrel Dodson13 (21%)10 (42%)
Jackson Kuwatch6 (10%)22 (92%)
Chau Smith-Wade1 (2%)12 (50%)
  • When it's clear-the-decks time in a game and all the backups play, the snap counts can get a little muddled. But there were fewer snaps for Zakee Wheatley this week and a few more for Lathan Ransom, after Ransom played just one defensive snap last week against the Eagles.
  • Nick Hampton, called up from the practice squad, made his Panthers debut. The ASU product might get called on again in a short week with Jaelan Phillips uncertain with a hamstring injury that forced him out.
PlayerSpecial teams snaps
Isaiah Simmons22 (92%)
Bam Martin-Scott22 (92%)
Robert Rochell6 (25%)
Ryan Fitzgerald5 (21%)
JJ Jansen4 (17%)
Sam Martin4 (17%)
  • When JJ Jansen and Sam Martin only have four snaps in a game, that's probably bad. If you're neither kicking nor punting, that means you're turning it over, and that's a bad omen.
  • Bam Martin-Scott returned from IR to play an immediate role on special teams, filling all the roles of Thomas Incoom, who went on IR with a calf injury.
  • It's probably not worth putting too fine a point on anything out of this game. See you Friday morning.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | October 25, 2026

Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Buccaneers in Week 7.

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