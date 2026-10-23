59 on 59: Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame career and life, as told by others

How to "Luke-proof" a game plan

"Part of that whole week in preparation for that game would be looking at our self-scout: 'What's Luke looking at?' Until midnight. Then, 'How do we give him what he thinks he's studying and make it something else?' So this went back and forth. Twice a season, home and away. Give him this information; he's seen it three times, three times we've run this play from it. Then run something different. I would say it was exhausting, the preparation, because just the amount of self-scout and study to try to see what he's seeing. Because not only is he going to see it, he's going to make sure the rest of the defense quickly knows what's coming. There were a ton of battles won, battles lost, plays won, plays lost, all with someone who had tremendous football IQ. Then obviously with Drew (Brees), this gets back to the two of them with the dummy audibles, the dummy kills. They're staring at each other 5 yards apart for however many years. It was certainly a back-and-forth chess match between them." — Former Saints coach Sean Payton, on the twice-a-year matchups with the Panthers (8-8 regular season record from 2012-2019).