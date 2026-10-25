Dave Canales: Taylor Moton "out for a while"

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Dave Canales said veteran right tackle Taylor Moton would be "out for a while" after suffering a broken fibula in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers.
"Just sick for T-Mo," Canales said, while saying they don't know the full extent of the injury at this point.
When asked if it was season-ending, he said they didn't know yet, but that Moton would miss "an extended amount of time."
Moton was hurt when left tackle Rasheed Walker fell across the back of his legs as he was blocking.
He immediately went down in pain, punching the turf.
Moton had just come back a week ago against the Eagles, after missing the first four games after receiving treatment for blood clots in his lungs.
"I feel for T-Mo so much, such a great human being, such a great guy," quarterback Bryce Young said. "He's so much of the glue for us in the locker room. Obviously he's been here for so long. That veteran presence means so much, and he worked so hard to get back to where he was. Obviously, it was killing him not being able to be out there to start the year, and I feel for him, just praying for him.
"He's as resilient as they come. He's going to do everything he can; he's going to work, and he'll bounce back from it, but, yeah, just from the human side, I feel for him."
He was replaced in the lineup by rookie Monroe Freeling, who started the first four games of the season, and will now continue in that role.
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Buccaneers in Week 7.