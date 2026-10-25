Dave Canales: Taylor Moton "out for a while"

He immediately went down in pain, punching the turf.

Moton had just come back a week ago against the Eagles, after missing the first four games after receiving treatment for blood clots in his lungs.

"I feel for T-Mo so much, such a great human being, such a great guy," quarterback Bryce Young said. "He's so much of the glue for us in the locker room. Obviously he's been here for so long. That veteran presence means so much, and he worked so hard to get back to where he was. Obviously, it was killing him not being able to be out there to start the year, and I feel for him, just praying for him.

"He's as resilient as they come. He's going to do everything he can; he's going to work, and he'll bounce back from it, but, yeah, just from the human side, I feel for him."