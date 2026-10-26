Around the NFC South: Panthers still at the top, but standings shift after crazy weekend

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pour it on early in upset win over Panthers

Tampa Bay entered Sunday's game 1-5, with Baker Mayfield back for the first time since Week 3, and without Emeka Egbuka. But from the opening drive, the Bucs made it clear they were ready to run it against a defense that allowed only 92.5 rushing yards per game from Week 2 through Week 6.

And that's exactly what they did. Bucky Irving had 47 rushing yards on the first drive, more than Carolina allowed to the Eagles all of last week (35). He capped it with a touchdown, his first of two on the day.

"That was big-time, just complementary football at its finest," said Mayfield of the run game. "For me, I'm just trying to command and operate the huddle with the cans in the run game. When you're able to lean on those guys up front and the tight ends and receivers are involved too and let the backs do their work, that was fun to watch."

Even if the Bucs hadn't found an advantage to run it all day (Mayfield only threw it 11 times for 7 completions, for 64 yards), Tampa Bay still took advantage of Panthers mistakes, which came early and often in the first half.