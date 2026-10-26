Monroe Freeling prepares to step back in at right tackle after Taylor Moton injury

Freeling finished the game at right tackle, and with Moton out for "an extended amount of time," according to Canales, he will presumably be slotting back into that spot for the foreseeable future.

Even having just two weeks of watching Moton prepare to start has been vital for the rookie Freeling.

"I mean, he's taking notes on any single thing and everything. No matter what it was, he's taking notes on it," shared Freeling. "I'll see him at lunch, we'll get out of practice, and we'll have like an hour, and I'll see him with his two iPads out taking notes on the rushers, and I was like, 'Hey TMo, I do a pass-rusher's report. You can count on me.'"

Rookie linemen are responsible for pass-rusher reports on upcoming opponents as a way to teach them how to watch film at the NFL level. The 10-year vet, Moton, though, has his own process. And that process will now change Freeling's.