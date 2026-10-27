 Skip to main content
Advertising

Four takeaways from Tuesday, including Bryce Young shaking up his routine, stopping Christian Watson, and more

A short week means everything becomes condensed, and that shakes up routine for a quarterback who loves structure.

Oct 27, 2026 at 05:46 PM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Bryce Young is a man who likes his routine. During the football season, the quarterback knows what every day will hold. Mondays are film study, Tuesdays are recovery, and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays are practice days followed by long nights spent breaking down his own film and taking notes.

But this week has thrown his routine into the blender. A Thursday night game, his first since Week 10 of his 2023 rookie season, means everything shifts up three days.

"Sometimes, it's like, it's annoying a little bit," admitted Young, a creature of habit, with a laugh.

He also strives to be grateful for every opportunity. So even if it messes up his normal weekly schedule, he's trying to enjoy the change.

"It makes it more exciting, if that makes sense. It cuts off the monotony, so it's like a double-edged sword. It's cool, especially for the scope of the season. So, yeah, grateful for the opportunity."

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Related Links

The monotony changes because everything becomes condensed. Young estimated he's still watching the same amount of film as in a normal week, but he's doing it in two days versus five. Some of that film, he shared, includes going back and watching the Week 2 loss versus the Cardinals last season, since that was also a team and defense coached by Jonathan Gannon, now the Packers defensive coordinator.

"You peek at it a little bit," shared Young. "They look a little different, obviously, different players, call it a little different. There's some carryover. There's some stuff that's different.

"You always try to grab as much as possible, and then you hone in on what you're going to bring to Thursday, so, it's a mixture."

And while the Panthers didn't run a full-speed practice this week, they did hold two days of long walkthroughs.

"You don't have the full-speed stuff, you don't have a couple of other things, and obviously both sides are dealing with that," said Young. The Packers, parenthetically, hosted just one walkthrough this week, on Tuesday.

"So you got to have attention to detail on those walkthroughs, a lot of conversations, a lot of notes taken throughout, so I think it's just being able to iron out those details. Even though you're not going to be able to get the throws or everything, making sure you have as many conversations as possible, since you're not going to have as many looks, I think that's a big priority for us."

Injury status for guys will depend on Wednesday

A shortened week creates a logistical challenge when it comes to injured players. Coach Dave Canales explained Tuesday he and general manager Dan Morgan have to almost take their best guess on who might be available by game day, and both prepare them mentally, even if they're not on the field, while also preparing anyone who could step in.

"It's tricky, especially on a short week because today would be kind of a day where we have a chance to get second and third opinions on things and all that stuff's still happening for us," explained Canales. "A number of guys are day to day to see if we can kind of get them to turn the corner a little bit tomorrow and move them around.

"So it gets challenging that way. We have to make our best guess about who's going to be available and prepare the guys that aren't out there right now but that we hope might be. And then, of course, prepare the guys that might have to step in if somebody's out.

"So, a little bit of a juggling thing for Dan and I to really, really look at. But at the same time, with the group that we do have out there, just challenging those guys, they know how to handle this part of it and the guys understand we trust them and we'll count on whoever has to step in."

Dan Morgan Dave Canales 240904 Panthers Practice 0052
James Nix | Carolina Panthers

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips did not practice Monday or Tuesday; both days were walk-throughs, and participation status was estimated. Canales told reporters on Monday that they would try to get Phillips back for this game, but with his recurring hamstring injury, they wanted to be careful.

Offensive lineman Damien Lewis (knee) and corner Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) are the two starters mainly in question. Both have been non-participants this week. Canales said two days of rest can help someone trying to recover before a game. But their availability for Thursday night will depend largely on Wednesday.

"Day to day truly; (it) just means a lot of testing tomorrow because we need to know. We need to know by tomorrow if guys can move around and do their job well," he explained. "So, giving two days to be able to fully recover should be advantageous for the guys that are kind of on the bubble and almost have a chance to really help us, so they're going to be in there getting treated right now after meetings, and they were doing that all morning.

"So it's kind of a normal Monday, Tuesday in terms of somebody who might be day to day in terms of return to play, and tomorrow would be the day where we would try to test somebody and get out there."

Balancing scheme versus player

If some of these starters, such as Lewis, Evans, or Phillips, can't go against the Packers, Canales explained they will have to prioritize matchups against Green Bay more than anything when it comes to who will replace them.

"We have to start to anticipate, like, all right, what is our game plan and approach going to be and who would execute that the best," explained Canales. "And we have options in some of the different spots, so I think that kind of plays into it some. It's not just about who might be necessarily the most logical next step in, but it's, what does the game plan look like? Does that fit this guy or that guy better?"

Some of those options, the coach explained, could be Corey Bullock or Jake Curhan, who provided respite on the offensive line last season. Another option is Torricelli Simpkins III, but he has been nursing an ankle injury this week.

"It's like trying to figure out the best puzzle piece for what our game plan and our run game might look like, and the pass-pro," said Canales.

At corner, Chau Smith-Wade would shift to the outside, but there would still be a need for depth. At that point, they could look at Corey Thornton, in his second year with the club, or Marco Wilson, who arrived in Charlotte a couple of weeks ago but has been a league veteran for six years, among the possible practice squad elevations.

"There are guys that do different things and have different types of skill sets," said Canales. "Marco Wilson's a quicker athletic mover, and Corey Thornton is a big physical corner who's played safety, who's played nickel for us. So there's some options there."

Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, P.A.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Preparing to stop speed

Packers receiver Christian Watson is a gazelle. He ran a 4.36 at the NFL combine four years ago and has figured out how to best use his speed to his advantage over the last few years in the NFL.

It's showing up this season. Watson is tied for fifth in the league in explosive plays, with 15 total thus far. Coincidentally, he's tied with Tetairoa McMillan.

But when the Panthers defense steps on the field Thursday night, it's not McMillan they're trying to stop; it'll be Watson.

Nick Scott has been in the NFL since 2019, and he estimates the fastest receiver he's faced to date is Tyreek Hill. But when it comes to Watson, "he's up there. He's definitely up there. He's got gas, obviously."

The key to stopping a guy that fast is two-fold; it starts on the line of scrimmage. But it's also one of those weeks when the safety position earns its title and truly becomes the safety net for the secondary.

"Guys like that, you don't really try to find out how fast they are," said Scott. "You just try to get as deep as possible, hopefully not get in a foot race. He's got some gas for real, which is, I guess, a little rare for how tall and lanky he is, so he can get rolling for sure."

Practice photos | Week 8 vs. Packers | October 27, 2026

Check out the best shots of Tueday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa, Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and cornerback Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 31

Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa, Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and cornerback Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 31

Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 31

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 31

Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 31

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 31

Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 31

Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 31

Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 31

Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 31

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 31

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 31

Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 31

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling, guard Robert Hunt and tackle Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 31

Tackle Monroe Freeling, guard Robert Hunt and tackle Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, guard Robert Hunt and tackle Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 31

Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, guard Robert Hunt and tackle Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 31

Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig and wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 31

Safety Tre'von Moehrig and wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 31

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 31

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 31

Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 31

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 31

Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, guard Robert Hunt #50, tackle Luke Fortner, offensive tackle Corey Bullock, tackle Rasheed Walker, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 31

Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, guard Robert Hunt #50, tackle Luke Fortner, offensive tackle Corey Bullock, tackle Rasheed Walker, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 31

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 31

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 31

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 31

Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 31

Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 31

Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 31

Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 31

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Short week, short on numbers: Panthers secondary creating a plan for the Packers

The Panthers have just two healthy cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, a challenge at several levels as they prepare to play the Packers on Thursday night. But they have options, and a plan for how to put them together.

news

Week 8 Tuesday Injury Report: Four players held out

Even though it was a walk-through and the report was a projection, four players were listed as not participating, as they prepare for Thursday's game at Green Bay.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of their Week 8 against the Packers.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Packers in Week 8

Fans can watch the game on Prime Video and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

Know Your Foe: Week 8, Green Bay Packers

From a quarterback near the top of the league and receivers that have joined him there, to another defensive starter lost to injury, get to know the Panthers' next opponent, the Green Bay Packers.

news

Panthers know the key to improving is learning how to take a team's best shot

As Carolina improves as a club, they know more and more teams are going to bring them their best shot. After years of being the scrappy team to deliver a blow, now they have to learn how to take one.

news

Monday Brew: Working on run defense, and position numbers

The Panthers know the Packers will be thinking about the run defense, after giving up 258 on the ground against the Bucs Sunday. Plus more from Monday's short-week special.

news

Week 8 Monday Injury Report: Banged-up in a short week

The Panthers had a walk-through Monday as they prepare for Thursday's game at Green Bay, and were without a number of key pieces.

news

Panthers place right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve

The veteran tackle was lost to injury during Sunday's loss to the Bucs. They signed outside linebacker Nick Hampton to the active roster to fill the spot.

news

Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 8 of the 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 8 game versus the Green Bay Packers.

news

Around the NFC South: Panthers still at the top, but standings shift after crazy weekend

The Panthers remain at the top of the division, but things have tightened after a crazy weekend that saw two teams fall, one team dominate the ground game, and another knock off a previously undefeated squad.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising