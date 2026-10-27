How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Packers in Week 8

CHARLOTTE - Carolina is back in prime time, this time at historic Lambeau. The Panthers will face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, October 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. This is the first Thursday night matchup between the two teams. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: Prime Video
On The Call: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), Jim Szoke (analyst), and Sharon Thorsland (sideline)
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 5:00 p.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage hosted by Mike Pacheco; he'll be joined by Jonathan Stewart and Eugene Robinson.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.
NATIONAL RADIO BRODCAST: Westwood One
On The Call: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Marcel Reese (analyst), and Scott Graham (studio host)
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WXNC 97.3 FM
On The Call: Jamie Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)
The Spanish radio broadcast will begin airing at 7:30 p.m. ET
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.
- Download the mobile app here.
- X/Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers
Panthers Post Game Show
Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.