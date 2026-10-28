Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Packers game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without three starters Thursday night against the Packers, as well as a key reserve.

The Panthers ruled four players out on the final injury report of the week, which is largely a projection since all of this week's practices were walk-throughs.

That group includes outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), who also missed last week's game against the Buccaneers.

Also listed as out on the final report of the week are left guard Damien Lewis (knee), cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), and backup offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle).

That leaves the Panthers with just seven healthy offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, and two healthy cornerbacks, pending any transactions that could come tomorrow.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand) is listed as questionable, while none of the other players on the report have a game designation, meaning they're good to go.