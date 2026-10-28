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Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Packers game

The Panthers had four players listed as out on the final injury report of the week before they leave for Thursday night's game against Green Bay.

Oct 28, 2026 at 01:45 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without three starters Thursday night against the Packers, as well as a key reserve.

The Panthers ruled four players out on the final injury report of the week, which is largely a projection since all of this week's practices were walk-throughs.

That group includes outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), who also missed last week's game against the Buccaneers.

Also listed as out on the final report of the week are left guard Damien Lewis (knee), cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), and backup offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle).

That leaves the Panthers with just seven healthy offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, and two healthy cornerbacks, pending any transactions that could come tomorrow.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand) is listed as questionable, while none of the other players on the report have a game designation, meaning they're good to go.

That includes kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who was added to the report Wednesday with an illness.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Practice photos | Week 8 vs. Packers | October 27, 2026

Check out the best shots of Tueday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa, Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and cornerback Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa, Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and cornerback Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling, guard Robert Hunt and tackle Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling, guard Robert Hunt and tackle Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, guard Robert Hunt and tackle Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, guard Robert Hunt and tackle Luke Fortner are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig and wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig and wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, guard Robert Hunt #50, tackle Luke Fortner, offensive tackle Corey Bullock, tackle Rasheed Walker, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, guard Robert Hunt #50, tackle Luke Fortner, offensive tackle Corey Bullock, tackle Rasheed Walker, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Saahdiq Charles is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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