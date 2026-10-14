Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Two players listed as not participating

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers' first injury report of the week came on a day they didn't practice, so it was a projection and a reflection of Tuesday as well.
Rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) and veteran running back AJ Dillon (ankle) were the only two players listed as not practicing at all on the hypothetical report.
Four other players were listed as limited: left guard Damien Lewis (elbow), outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), and tight ends Tommy Tremble (ribs) and Darren Waller (toe).
The other six players listed on the report were given full participation credit, and they were all on the practice field Tuesday.
That group included the three players whose window to practice to be activated was opened — Taylor Moton (lungs, blood clot), Tershawn Wharton (neck), and Trevor Etienne (ankle), along with wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), linebacker Thomas Incoom (ribs), and quarterback Bryce Young (knee).
The Panthers will return to actual practice and actual reports on Thursday.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.