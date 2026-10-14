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Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Two players listed as not participating

The Panthers didn't practice on Wednesday, but rookie tackle Monroe Freeling and veteran running back AJ Dillon were listed as not participating. There were four others listed as limited.

Oct 14, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers' first injury report of the week came on a day they didn't practice, so it was a projection and a reflection of Tuesday as well.

Rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) and veteran running back AJ Dillon (ankle) were the only two players listed as not practicing at all on the hypothetical report.

Four other players were listed as limited: left guard Damien Lewis (elbow), outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), and tight ends Tommy Tremble (ribs) and Darren Waller (toe).

The other six players listed on the report were given full participation credit, and they were all on the practice field Tuesday.

That group included the three players whose window to practice to be activated was opened — Taylor Moton (lungs, blood clot), Tershawn Wharton (neck), and Trevor Etienne (ankle), along with wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), linebacker Thomas Incoom (ribs), and quarterback Bryce Young (knee).

The Panthers will return to actual practice and actual reports on Thursday.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Panthers practice | Week 6 vs. Eagles | October 13, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Guard Robert Hunt and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Damien Lewis #68 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Guard Damien Lewis #68 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Harold Goodwin is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Harold Goodwin is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Long snapper JJ Jansen, punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Long snapper JJ Jansen, punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore and quarterback Kenny Pickett #12 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver David Moore and quarterback Kenny Pickett #12 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 and running back Anthony Tyus III #34 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 and running back Anthony Tyus III #34 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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