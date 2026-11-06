Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Broncos

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers ruled four players out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The team will be without outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), left guard Damien Lewis (knee), linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot), and rookie cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring). None of them have practiced this week.
With Lewis out again this week, they'll have a choice among several options, all of whom come with some questions.
Both Corey Bullock (quadriceps) and Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) were listed as questionable, though both were full participants on Friday.
Otherwise, the only other player on the roster with an injury designation is offensive lineman Brady Christensen (hamstring), whose window to practice was opened this week, but who hasn't been activated to the roster yet.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.