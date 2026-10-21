Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaelan Phillips held out of practice

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had a number of veteran rest days, but were missing some key players on Wednesday, as they held a walk-through to begin preparing for this week's game against the Buccaneers.
Outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and Thomas Incoom (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.
Four players had non-injury-related/rest days and did not participate, including running back Chuba Hubbard, Taylor Moton, Devin Lloyd, and Darren Waller.
Rookie tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) and veteran running back AJ Dillon (ankle) were listed as full participants after they missed last week's game.
Quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was also a full participant, and so was linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring), whose window to practice was opened Wednesday.
View photos of fans cheering on the Panthers against the Eagles in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.