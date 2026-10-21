 Skip to main content
Advertising

Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaelan Phillips held out of practice

The Panthers had four players on veteran rest days on Wednesday, as they began preparations for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers

Oct 21, 2026 at 02:46 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
26_WednesdayInjuryReport_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had a number of veteran rest days, but were missing some key players on Wednesday, as they held a walk-through to begin preparing for this week's game against the Buccaneers.

Outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and Thomas Incoom (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.

Four players had non-injury-related/rest days and did not participate, including running back Chuba Hubbard,  Taylor Moton, Devin Lloyd, and Darren Waller.

Rookie tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) and veteran running back AJ Dillon (ankle) were listed as full participants after they missed last week's game.

Quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was also a full participant, and so was linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring), whose window to practice was opened Wednesday.

Related Links

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Best of Panthers fans in Week 6 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

View photos of fans cheering on the Panthers against the Eagles in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

101826_CARvsPHI_AS204608
1 / 10
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS204847
2 / 10
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB208420-2
3 / 10
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200931
4 / 10
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB208420
5 / 10
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT008022
6 / 10
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT008039
7 / 10
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS306573
8 / 10
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS306586
9 / 10
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT000687
10 / 10
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: AJ Dillon out, many questionables

The Panthers will be without the veteran running back, and rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as doubtful.

news

Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Monroe Freeling returns to practice

The Panthers got the rookie right tackle back on the field on a limited basis Thursday, after he was held out earlier in the week.

news

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Two players listed as not participating

The Panthers didn't practice on Wednesday, but rookie tackle Monroe Freeling and veteran running back AJ Dillon were listed as not participating. There were four others listed as limited.

news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Two ruled out for Lions game

The Panthers will be without wide receiver Xavier Legette and left guard Damien Lewis this week, and they have a lot of questions to answer between now and kickoff against the Lions

news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Still missing some key pieces

The Panthers were without left guard Damien Lewis and wide receiver Xavier Legette on Thursday, but everyone else was at least a limited participant.

news

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Five offensive starters out

The Panthers were without receivers Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette on Wednesday, along with left guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Monroe Freeling. Chuba Hubbard had a rest day, but it wasn't injury-related.

news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Three ruled out for Cleveland

The Panthers will be without linebackers Devin Lloyd and Claudin Cherelus this week, along with safety Nick Scott. Wide receivers Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are listed as questionable.

news

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Two receivers added to report

The Panthers were without Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette in Thursday's practice, and linebackers Devin Lloyd and Claudin Cherelus and safety Nick Scott remained out.

news

Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Missing some pieces on defense

The Panthers were without linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and safety Nick Scott on Wednesday, along with reserve linebacker Claudin Cherelus as they began preparations for Sunday's trip to Cleveland.

news

Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Bobby Brown ruled out

The Panthers defensive tackle didn't practice Friday for the third straight day, and won't play Sunday against the Falcons, leaving them young up front alongside Derrick Brown.

news

Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Bobby Brown held out again

The Panthers were without the veteran defensive tackle again on Thursday, while outside linebacker Pat Jones practiced on a limited basis again on Thursday.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising