Around the NFC South: Division goes 2-2 as Panthers pull ahead

CHARLOTTE — The cross-divisional matchup for the NFC South got interesting in Week 6, with two NFC South teams knocking off two NFC East teams as the latter division went winless for the second straight week, the first time in NFL history that has happened.
The Carolina Panthers sit alone at the top of the division, with breathing room after a win over the Eagles and losses by two other teams. The NFC South didn't host a divisional game this week, but there was still plenty of drama, as there always is, with close matches, an overtime game, and challenges answered.
NFC South standings after Week 6:
- Carolina Panthers: 3-2, 1-0
- Atlanta Falcons: 2-4, 1-1
- New Orleans Saints: 2-4, 0-1
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1-5, 0-0
New Orleans Saints: NOLA answers the call and withstands a late comeback for needed win
The Saints' owner openly challenged them this week to step up production. They answered the call with a much-needed 34-27 win over the New York Giants in the Meadowlands, thanks to the "middle-eight" of the game (the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half).
"I thought that middle eight, that was a critical part of that game," said coach Kellen Moore. "It put us in position. We know there's going to be opportunities to focus on some things you need to improve on — certainly, the finish; ultimately, we got it done, but we want to finish better."
After the Giants jumped to an early 10-0 lead, the Saints did what they do best, fighting back to tie it just before halftime, helped along by a Giants fumble on special teams. Less than three minutes into the second half, the Saints double-dipped with another touchdown, this one that looked days of old with Alvin Kamara taking a short pass then scampering away from defenders for 31 yards.
Kamara becomes the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 5,000 career rushing and receiving yards He joins Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, and Marcus Allen, along with Christian McCaffrey and Tiki Barber.
From two-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter through four minutes into the fourth, the Saints scored on six of their seven drives, taking a 34-10 lead on 27 unanswered points.
After that Saints score, New York made a quarterback change, benching Jameis Winston and going to J.J. McCarthy, who was traded to the Giants after Jaxon Dart's Week 3 injury.
The change put the Saints defense — who had held Winston to 14-of-26 for 152 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions — on their heels a bit. In less than a quarter, McCarthy went 11-of-21 for 243 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
The Saints have been in multiple games this season where they had to mount a fourth-quarter comeback, ending in both wins and losses. Sunday required them to hold a fourth-quarter lead. Tight end Juwan Johnson said they were able to hold on because they were loose.
"I feel like in a lot of games we're able to (have fun), but I feel like sometimes we were a bit more tense and not being ourselves. So I'm glad (Sunday), for the large portion of it, we were able to just do that — go out there and play, have fun, talk to each other, make jokes. Just honestly treating a lot of these things kind of like practice," said Johnson. "This is very much so a kid's game, and if we don't play it as such and play it as a collective unit and a team and have fun with it, a lot of times we won't like the outcome."
Tyler Shough went 16-of-30 for 144 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and no sacks. After starting the season hot, Shough has cooled a little in recent weeks and is now firmly in the middle of the league (16th) in yards per game (240.5).
A report ahead of Sunday's game said Shough has been playing with two broken bones in his left hand. The QB addressed the report after the game, telling reporters, "Just obviously something to manage throughout the weeks, but like I said before, it hasn't really affected me.
"It's getting better every single day, so that's the biggest thing, and continue to manage it. Again, it doesn't affect me throwing, doesn't really affect all that stuff, just a couple handoffs, change it up, but it's getting better, and we'll keep going."
The Saints defensive front keeps getting after the QB. They registered 5.0 sacks against the Giants and have 15 on the season. Chase Young is third in the NFL with 5.5 sacks. Against the Giants and Andrew Thomas, Young generated four pressures and 1.5 extended sacks (over four seconds) against Thomas.
Defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry left the game with an illness, which Moore said was migraine-related. Starting guard Cesar Ruiz left the game with a knee injury. Moore told reporters after the game that they would try to get imaging before leaving for Paris.
The Saints are now in Paris for the NFL's first international game ever in France. The game comes amid civil unrest following last weekend's protests.
"Just being safe is obviously the biggest thing," said Johnson. "But I think what you do on your own is obviously, I think, just praying for the city of Paris. I think being in Paris is one of the most beautiful things you can be a part of.
"They have so much history, so (many) things going on. But I think with everything that's going on, I think they're exercising what they want as far as change. As outsiders, we just want to be as safe as possible and keep our families and our teammates safe."
Next game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at 9:30 a.m. EST in Paris
Atlanta Falcons: Caleb Williams return picks apart Falcons
The Falcons said their message all week was to come out of the gate quickly against the Bears.
"The message all week was: Start fast, start fast, start fast," said defensive end Cam Thomas. "We just didn't do that."
Instead, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, on the field for his first action since Week 2, put up over 300 yards (305 total) as he picked apart the Falcons defense for three straight quarters (and into the fourth) to give Chicago a 24-point lead that even a furious Falcons fourth-quarter couldn't surmount in a 31-23 loss.
Atlanta's offense couldn't catch up for three quarters either, with seven of its eight drives ending in a punt, turnover on downs, or fumble. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sacked 5.0 times.
"I'm obviously proud of how we continue to fight, but to start like we started is really, really disappointing," said coach Kevin Stefanski. "That's something we talked at length about, and we talked at length about starting fast in this ballgame, and we did not."
Falling behind by multiple scores so early forced Atlanta to pass. And that meant taking the ball out of Bijan Robinson's hands. He only ran the ball nine times for 61 yards.
"We've got to find a way to start fast so that we can keep Bijan [Robinson] in the game," said Penix.
The Falcons defensive front has been strong all season, and they did land 4.0 sacks on Williams. But 24 of Williams' 36 attempts were from a clean pocket, and he completed all 24 of such passes.
Atlanta made a push in the fourth quarter led by two touchdown passes to tight end Kyle Pitts. But it was too little, too late.
Linebacker Kendal Daniels suffered a scary injury in the third quarter when his facemask struck Colston Loveland's knee. He was attended to on the field before being taken off on a stretcher that immobilized his neck. Daniels was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but was later seen walking through the locker room.
Stefanski told reporters on Monday that they got back "all positive news" and the team feels "really good about where he is."
Linebacker Divine Deablo (arm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) both left Sunday's game and did not return.
On Monday, the Falcons released quarterback Cooper Rush and signed someone who will be familiar to Carolina: veteran Andy Dalton.
Next game: vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-0), 1:00 p.m. EST in Atlanta
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: An overtime thriller between rookie and legend
The Bucs still have only one win after falling 26-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, but rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels's progress has been encouraging for Tampa Bay's future. In his third start, Daniels went 22-of-43 for 164 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, while running for 39 yards on four carries.
Daniels' two fourth-quarter turnovers gave the Steelers a chance to make a comeback after the QB had led the Bucs to a 16-3 lead through three quarters. The offense was gifted short fields for all three scoring drives and took advantage.
The defense did their part, sacking Aaron Rodgers 5.0 times, and former Panthers defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson nabbed an interception (his second of the season, which leads Tampa Bay).
Then, Aaron Rodgers did Aaron Rodgers things, leading four straight scoring drives in the fourth quarter.
"We've got no margin for error," said coach Todd Bowles. "We played hard. We play very hard, very competitive; we've got to learn how to finish ballgames, and that's all three phases. We had a chance finish the ballgame and we didn't finish it at the end. You play that hard, and you grab the lead, you've got to keep it."
Daniels didn't blink, leading a quick five-play drive in the final minute for a game-tying field goal that sent the game to overtime.
Rodgers and the Steelers milked almost seven minutes off the clock in OT for a 12-play touchdown drive. Daniels tried to answer, but veteran Jalen Ramsey dropped the QB on a fourth-down safety blitz (Ramsey's second of the game), forcing a turnover on downs that ended the game.
"I wouldn't say (the Steelers' defense) was doing anything different from the first half," said Daniels. "We connected on a lot of those same passes that we did not get a chance to connect on in the second half. That's just execution. It's on us. We have to be able to execute those plays."
Afterward, Rodgers and Daniels shared a poignant moment: an undrafted rookie in his third start and a future Hall of Famer, agreeing to swap jerseys. Rodgers was Daniels' childhood hero, and the Steelers QB was impressed by what he saw from his opponent in overtime.
"Some of these kids were watching me when they were in diapers, so that's how old I am. But I appreciate the respect. Super respectful guy," said Rodgers of Daniels. "I like his game. You know, I like the way he throws it. Obviously, he's super talented with his feet. But I'm excited to see how he develops. Learning behind a guy who's played a long time like Baker is obviously going to be great for him. But I appreciate the respect, and I'm probably going to send a jersey over."
The Bucs plan to evaluate quarterback Baker Mayfield in practice Wednesday afternoon. The incumbent starter left Tampa Bay's Week 3 game with a dislocated thumb injury on his throwing hand. He has not played or practiced since. Todd Bowles said Wednesday would be a big day to evaluate Mayfield's availability, but the team would prepare as if Daniels is starting for now.
Regardless of what happens between Mayfield and Daniels this week, the latter is confident after his three starts so far.
"I'll tell you what, I'd be a lot (happier) if we were 3-0 after my starts, but obviously, (we're) 1-2. Not happy with the results, but happy with the opportunity that I got the chance to be able to go out here and play with a whole bunch of elite playmakers, a whole lot of people who have gotten the chance to be able to make plays at the NFL level for quite some time," said Daniels. "So, for me, I believe that I've proved (to) myself that I'm able to play at this level."
Next game: vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. EST in Charlotte
View photos of fans cheering on the Panthers against the Eagles in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.