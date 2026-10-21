Around the NFC South: Division goes 2-2 as Panthers pull ahead

From two-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter through four minutes into the fourth, the Saints scored on six of their seven drives, taking a 34-10 lead on 27 unanswered points.

After that Saints score, New York made a quarterback change, benching Jameis Winston and going to J.J. McCarthy, who was traded to the Giants after Jaxon Dart's Week 3 injury.

The change put the Saints defense — who had held Winston to 14-of-26 for 152 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions — on their heels a bit. In less than a quarter, McCarthy went 11-of-21 for 243 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The Saints have been in multiple games this season where they had to mount a fourth-quarter comeback, ending in both wins and losses. Sunday required them to hold a fourth-quarter lead. Tight end Juwan Johnson said they were able to hold on because they were loose.

"I feel like in a lot of games we're able to (have fun), but I feel like sometimes we were a bit more tense and not being ourselves. So I'm glad (Sunday), for the large portion of it, we were able to just do that — go out there and play, have fun, talk to each other, make jokes. Just honestly treating a lot of these things kind of like practice," said Johnson. "This is very much so a kid's game, and if we don't play it as such and play it as a collective unit and a team and have fun with it, a lot of times we won't like the outcome."