Ask The Old Guy: Winning imperfectly is still winning

Darin don't know if you can answer this or not but what goes on when someone is injured? I know it is always next man up. But when does the Panthers know when to look toward a trade or free agents to help the team through the rest of the season? — Jeff, Raleigh, NC

I could go on and on about this one, but the short answer is you consider the estimated time to return of the guy who got hurt, how important he is to you, and whether the replacements on your own team are that much worse than what's out there in the market. But another factor many people overlook when making up trade possibilities is that the other team gets to vote on whether that guy's available also.

Hello, long-time reader, and upon reading your article about JJ Jansen becoming the longest-serving long snapper, I checked his Wikipedia page. I just wanted to let you know that we should get someone to put better pictures of him on there, as currently it's a photo of him from 2013 pretending to throw a football, and the photo is so blurry that it makes him seem more like a cryptid than a long snapper. Also, love reading your column every week! — Marshall, Washington , DC

Thanks so much, Marshall, but it's hard enough keeping the website I am in charge of up to date. I can't be worrying about other people's.

Good win Sunday. Offense felt a little lethargic in the first half, but we got there. Only football game that made me laugh out loud two separate times (Will Lee pantsing Dallas Goedert and Tommy Tremble's Prezzi Shuffle that got Moro Ojomo to jump offsides).

Anyways, my question: What was that clock management? No TO on that two-minute drive at the end of the second quarter. There was something else, also on offense, that I forgot. When the CBS reporter asked Canales about it, I didn't really understand his response. Dave has seemed really good at this 30,000-foot thing up until this week. But anyways, KEEP POUNDING and let's keep this win streak rolling! — Micah, Gastonia, NC

Canales ate that one and explained himself at length Monday. Thanks for reading Panthers dot com.