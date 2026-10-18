Panthers defense turns in resilient game, despite penalties

Lee just grinned and shook his head at the penalties, particularly the one when he grabbed a handful of tight end Dallas Goedert's pants, inadvertently revealing a crescent moon ("I had no idea," he laughed. "That's crazy"), but knows this is the kind of attention he's going to get until Horn and Jackson come back. The three pass breakups and the win made it easier to accept.

"When you're playing at such a competitive level and want to compete like I do out there on the field, you just move past it," Lee said. "Honestly, it's really a next-play mindset for me. I'm not really going to think too much of it out there on the field.

"Of course I'm going to come back in the locker room after the game's over and have my thoughts on the calls, and of course we're out there, the ref made that call, and that's how he feels. That call was made and you just got to live with it out there, and then just play the next play. If that's how you live, that's how you live. If you're not trying out there, you're not going to get no calls. So I kind of feel like I'm just going to play to my advantage and just keep hooping."