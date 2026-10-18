Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble, together as usual, combine for a dominant day in Panthers' win

On two crucial fourth-and-1s, Tremble lined up as a fullback with Hubbard in the backfield. The first time, Tremble led the way for his friend and a 19-yard pickup that put Carolina in the red zone.

"I get to play football," smiled Tremble of the play. "I get to be a football player, and so putting me in different spots, I enjoy it because whatever I need to do to make the team better or give the team a better chance to win, I'll do it and it's been a lot of fun.

"Going in there, him and me talking, he's like, 'Hey, I'm following you,' and that gets me hyped up, ready to know that I've got to make a play if he wants to make a play."

Added Hubbard of the experience, "Obviously we have a great, great relationship, but he's an animal. He gets after it no matter where we put him. He's selfless, blocks his ass off, does everything he's supposed to, and more.