Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Only one player held out of practice

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were only missing one player on the active roster for Thursday's practice.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) did not participate on Thursday, as the Panthers prepare for this week's trip to New Orleans.
He missed last week's game with the issue.
Otherwise, everyone else on the report participated in some fashion.
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and left guard Damien Lewis (knee) were listed as limited.
They were full participants on Wednesday, but that was a projection since that practice was a walk-through.
Everyone else on the report was a full participant, including cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring), who missed last week.
Check out the best shots of Wenesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.