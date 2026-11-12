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Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Only one player held out of practice

Linebacker Bobby Okereke did not participate, but everyone else on the roster took part in some fashion.

Nov 12, 2026 at 03:25 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were only missing one player on the active roster for Thursday's practice.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) did not participate on Thursday, as the Panthers prepare for this week's trip to New Orleans.

He missed last week's game with the issue.

Otherwise, everyone else on the report participated in some fashion.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and left guard Damien Lewis (knee) were listed as limited.

They were full participants on Wednesday, but that was a projection since that practice was a walk-through.

Everyone else on the report was a full participant, including cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring), who missed last week.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

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Panthers practice | Week 10 vs. Saints | November 11, 2026

Check out the best shots of Wenesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Running back Anthony Tyus III #34 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III #34 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson #2 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson #2 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Darrell Bevell and tight end Darren Waller #88 are seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Darrell Bevell and tight end Darren Waller #88 are seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Feleipe Franks #81 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Feleipe Franks #81 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Dan Morgan is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson and Cornerback Mike Jackson are seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson and Cornerback Mike Jackson are seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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Sarah Boeke
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