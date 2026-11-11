Five takeaways from Wednesday, including new faces on the practice field

CHARLOTTE — Dave Canales was all smiles on his Work Wednesday, as usual. But seeing so many of his old friends he's been missing had to help.

That made the fact that they didn't add anyone at the trade deadline on Tuesday a non-factor.

"I'm excited about the guys that we have kind of staring right at us that are going to come back to us in whatever order that looks like," Canales said. "And so, while we're excited for that, the improvements Mike, that Jaycee will add, getting Xavier back to get back out there, and get back on track with things.

"Even some of the guys that weren't on IR but that are coming back to us, you know, we're excited about, seeing DLew out there working Jaelen Phillips and all that, and we feel, we feel really strongly about this group.