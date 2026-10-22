Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: Still no Jaelan Phillips, but others returned

CHARLOTTE — The sun was shining, the sky was blue, and most of the roster fully participated on Thursday.
The Panthers were still without outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and Thomas Incoom (calf), but everyone else on the injury report was a full participant.
That includes the four players who had non-injury-related/rest days on Wednesday, including running back Chuba Hubbard, right tackle Taylor Moton, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and tight end Darren Waller.
Rookie tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) and veteran running back AJ Dillon (ankle) were listed as full participants for the second straight day, after they missed last week's game. Quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was also a full participant, and so was linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring), whose window to practice opened Wednesday.
See photos from the Panthers Wednesday practice (Oct. 21, 2026) as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.