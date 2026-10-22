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Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: Still no Jaelan Phillips, but others returned

The Panthers were still without outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Thomas Incoom on Thursday, but the rest of the roster participated in practice, as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Oct 22, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The sun was shining, the sky was blue, and most of the roster fully participated on Thursday.

The Panthers were still without outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and Thomas Incoom (calf), but everyone else on the injury report was a full participant.

That includes the four players who had non-injury-related/rest days on Wednesday, including running back Chuba Hubbard, right tackle Taylor Moton, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and tight end Darren Waller.

Rookie tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) and veteran running back AJ Dillon (ankle) were listed as full participants for the second straight day, after they missed last week's game. Quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was also a full participant, and so was linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring), whose window to practice opened Wednesday.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Practice photos | Week 7 vs. Buccaneers | October 21, 2026

See photos from the Panthers Wednesday practice (Oct. 21, 2026) as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II #91 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II #91 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig and safety Lathan Ransom #22 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig and safety Lathan Ransom #22 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne and Wide receiver David Moore are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne and Wide receiver David Moore are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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