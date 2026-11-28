CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without two defensive starters Monday night against the Buccaneers.
The team ruled linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (ankle) out for the key game in the NFC South race.
It will be Okereke's fourth game missed. Jones played last week.
They also listed three players as questionable, including Jonathon Brooks (groin) and Thomas Incoom (calf), who are in their practice windows to be activated from injured reserve, but haven't been added to the active roster yet.
Tight end Feleipe Franks (wrist) is also questionable.
Otherwise, everyone else on the report has no injury designation, so they're good to go, including wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot).
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.