CHARLOTTE — This weekend's Carolina Panthers game is one of the most special of the season, and it has nothing to do with what happens on the field. Because when the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, Carolina will be taking part in My Cause, My Cleats.
And this year's game features a very special organization, proudly worn on the shoes of every Panthers coach and sideline staff member for Week 12. Because each coach and staffer will sport shoes honoring 3rd & Goal, the flagship community platform and organizational pillar for the Panthers.
Launched in September and in partnership with Bank of America, 3rd & Goal invests in the critical years of childhood development through three pillars: literacy (Read 20), physical wellness (Play 60), and personal well-being (Feel 100).
The name is borrowed from football itself, where 3rd and Goal represents a moment when preparation, determination, opportunity, and execution must come together to determine the outcome. This program strives to do the same in the lives of children around the Carolinas, pouring into education and development with urgency and focus.
Participants in the program will be in grades K-3rd, a window in which the foundation of a child's education and well-being is built.
"For years, the Carolina Panthers and Bank of America have worked together to create meaningful impact across the Carolinas, and 3rd & Goal gives us an opportunity to bring that work together under a single, unified platform," said Kristi Coleman, CEO, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Carolina Panthers President, at the time of the launch.
"Our vision is for 3rd & Goal to become the signature community initiative for our organization, creating opportunities for thousands of young people each year and serving as a national model for how sports partnerships can drive meaningful impact."
Research consistently shows that early elementary years are critical for establishing emotional regulation skills that influence academic performance, peer relationships, and mental health outcomes later in life. The organizations will work closely with partner schools to set and use key benchmarks to measure the program's success over a three-year span.
The UNC Charlotte Center for Educational Measurement and Evaluation (CEME) will provide ongoing evaluation throughout the school year, working closely with each school to track program implementation and student engagement.
In its first year, the program will reach 10,000 students across the Carolinas through programs focused on literacy, physical wellness, and personal well-being. Panthers' partners, Atrium Health and Blue Cross NC, will also support the program.
Each participating 3rd & Goal school will have the opportunity to select 15 third-grade students to attend a one-of-a-kind 3rd & Goal Field Day at Bank of America Stadium each year at the end of the school year.
The experience is designed to serve as a powerful incentive, with schools recognizing five students for achievements in Read 20 literacy efforts, five students for excellence in Play 60 physical education, and five students for being good classmates who exhibit positive wellness and being through Feel 100.
With My Cause, My Cleats coming in November, just two short months after the launch of 3rd & Goal, the opportunity to highlight its importance was a natural fit.
My Cause, My Cleats is a player-led NFL initiative in which, for one game a season, players, coaches, and staff can wear custom cleats that spotlight the causes and nonprofits they care about most.
View photos from the kickoff event of 3rd & Goal, a flagship community platform helping 10,000 students across the Carolinas through programs focused on literacy, physical wellness and personal well-being.