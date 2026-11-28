The name is borrowed from football itself, where 3rd and Goal represents a moment when preparation, determination, opportunity, and execution must come together to determine the outcome. This program strives to do the same in the lives of children around the Carolinas, pouring into education and development with urgency and focus.

Participants in the program will be in grades K-3rd, a window in which the foundation of a child's education and well-being is built.

"For years, the Carolina Panthers and Bank of America have worked together to create meaningful impact across the Carolinas, and 3rd & Goal gives us an opportunity to bring that work together under a single, unified platform," said Kristi Coleman, CEO, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Carolina Panthers President, at the time of the launch.