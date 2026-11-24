CHARLOTTE — The holiday season is upon us in the Carolinas, and the Carolina Panthers, alongside The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation (DNTF) and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, came together Monday night to ring in the season with children and families from around Charlotte and surrounding communities.
More than 40 Carolina Panthers players gathered Monday for Teammates & Turkeys, a special Thanksgiving celebration at Topgolf Charlotte that welcomed more than 1,200 children and families for an evening of holiday fun, food, and giving back. Having nearly the full roster on hand to help serve the community was important for Dave and Nicole Tepper this holiday season.
"You see these guys, I mean, Bryce Young loves kids, Chuba Hubbard loves kids. A lot of these guys, it's just natural," praised Dave Tepper. "The guys that just come out here for the first time, by the time they're done, they like it too, there's nothing not to like. You have smiling kids and a fun time."
Receiver Jalen Coker welcomed the crowd, alongside teammates including quarterback Bryce Young; wide receivers Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan; tight end Darren Waller; running backs Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks; kicker Ryan Fitzgerald; defensive tackle Derrick Brown; and more.
"It just shows as an organization how close we are together and what we're trying to build here," said Hubbard. "It's obviously about winning games and doing things on the field, but also just giving back to the community any way possible, and this is just a little way that we can do it, and it goes a long way in the end."
Team leadership, in addition to the Tepper's, was there to support players, including Chief Executive Officer and President Kristi Coleman; President of Football Operations/General Manager Dan Morgan; and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Brandt Tilis.
"Thank you to Dave and Nicole. We've got 1,200 kids out here," said Hubbard. "For us as an organization to be out there, especially after a win like we just had, to come back and give to not just Charlotte and the Carolinas, it's a great feeling, so thank you to Dave and Nicole."
Players and leadership spent the evening connecting with local children through golf, games, music, face painting, and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal. In addition to the festivities, each family received a frozen turkey breast and a bag of canned goods to help ensure they could enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at home.
For years, Panthers players and their families have made it a priority to give back to the Charlotte community during the holidays, turning it into a Thanksgiving tradition.
"We're two states, one team, we're one family, we're one team in the building," remarked Nicole Tepper. "And you can see that, having these guys come out tonight is really just what what we're about; that's what we're always going to build and be, so I love it."
Panthers gameday host Jake Fehling emceed the festivities, with Sir Purr, the TopCats, and the PurrCussion Drumline also joining the celebration to help create a memorable evening for attendees.
"For the guys in the locker room, doing community really brings them together in a different light. And it gives them this brotherhood," said Nicole Tepper. "And it rolls over to the field. It plays such a special role that they have this bonding (time)."
This year's Teammates & Turkeys celebration brought many of those individual efforts together for a special evening, with support from DNTF and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, to spread holiday cheer, address food insecurity, and make a meaningful impact on local children and families beyond the holiday season.
Carolina Panthers players teamed up with The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to host Teammates & Turkeys, welcoming more than 1,200 children and families from Charlotte and surrounding counties for a special Thanksgiving celebration. Held at Topgolf Charlotte, the event brought children and Panthers players together for an evening of golf, games, music, face painting, and a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Families also received a frozen turkey breast and canned goods to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at home. For years, Panthers players and their families have made giving back to the community a Thanksgiving tradition, and this year's event brought those efforts together to create a memorable experience for local children and families, reinforcing the players' longstanding commitment to the community they are so proud to call home.