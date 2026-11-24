Team leadership, in addition to the Tepper's, was there to support players, including Chief Executive Officer and President Kristi Coleman; President of Football Operations/General Manager Dan Morgan; and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Brandt Tilis.

"Thank you to Dave and Nicole. We've got 1,200 kids out here," said Hubbard. "For us as an organization to be out there, especially after a win like we just had, to come back and give to not just Charlotte and the Carolinas, it's a great feeling, so thank you to Dave and Nicole."

Players and leadership spent the evening connecting with local children through golf, games, music, face painting, and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal. In addition to the festivities, each family received a frozen turkey breast and a bag of canned goods to help ensure they could enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at home.

For years, Panthers players and their families have made it a priority to give back to the Charlotte community during the holidays, turning it into a Thanksgiving tradition.

"We're two states, one team, we're one family, we're one team in the building," remarked Nicole Tepper. "And you can see that, having these guys come out tonight is really just what what we're about; that's what we're always going to build and be, so I love it."

Panthers gameday host Jake Fehling emceed the festivities, with Sir Purr, the TopCats, and the PurrCussion Drumline also joining the celebration to help create a memorable evening for attendees.

"For the guys in the locker room, doing community really brings them together in a different light. And it gives them this brotherhood," said Nicole Tepper. "And it rolls over to the field. It plays such a special role that they have this bonding (time)."