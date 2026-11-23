CHARLOTTE — It's been a long time since the Panthers were in a spot like this.
But maybe going through some of the spots they've been in lately has them prepared to handle it better this time.
With Sunday's 35-33 win over the Ravens, the Panthers moved to 5-5 and held first place in the NFC South. But with the Saints losing to the Bears and the Bucs losing to the Lions and the Falcons on a bye, the rest of the teams in the division are 3-7 each, meaning the Panthers have a two-game lead and a little margin.
This is the first time they've led the NFC South by two games since the end of the 2015 season, and that's why Panthers head coach Dave Canales urged his team to raise the level to meet these opportunities.
"It was a challenge that I posed to the team, and I don't really like to talk about anything other than our game," Canales said. "But it was a moment to recognize, and I wanted the guys to be comfortable in this position to be able to say, 'Hey, when you have a chance to start to create some distance, how do we respond to that?' And just to create that little added pressure and I never really want to make it about the bigger story, but the goal is to win the division and when you have a moment like this, it's important to be able to play our best ball in these moments."
They may not have played their best ball — there were seven lead changes, and they had to fight until the final minute — but this team has shown a willingness to fight.
"We just said it before the game, like it's cool being good, but let's be great, and we had an opportunity in front of us to obviously separate," running back Chuba Hubbard said. "And it was a big game, especially at home, and we told ourselves, 'Hey, let's keep raising the standard,' and the coach echoed it all week. We bought into it, and it showed today.
"I mean, we still got a lot of ball left. I've said this weekend, and we go after wins, after losses. We've just got to find our best to get back to our process. That's what we echo. That's our culture. So regardless of the external stuff, obviously it matters, but, when it comes to ours, every single thing we do is just 'Go 1-0 every week.'"
NFC South Standings, entering Week 12
|Team
|Overall
|Division
|Carolina
|5-5
|2-1
|Tampa Bay
|3-7
|2-0
|Atlanta
|3-7
|1-2
|New Orleans
|3-7
|1-2
The Panthers have earned his distinction the hard way, and with a lot of hard people.
They've built steadily from the 2-15 team Canales inherited, from five wins to eight. And slogging through mud last season to win the division the hard way, with a three-way tie based on tiebreakers, has lent a little gravity to things now that they're alone in first.
"I mean, you know, we haven't had those 7-0 starts to a season, right?" veteran defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. "Like it's always been a nitty-gritty grind. I think that's where we're in right now, and when we do our best. I think right now it's one of those things where we got to just keep going, man, stay together, keep going.
"We didn't let the three-game losing streak break us; it's like, just do it, and we just kept working."
Of course, next week's game is huge, because they're going to Tampa Bay on Monday night with a chance to pull ahead.
But they're doing so against a team that beat them in last year's finale, forcing them to wait on the Falcons-Saints result to sneak into the playoffs.
That, and their steady progress, leads the leaders of this team to think they'll handle it the right way.
"I think we'll handle it really well," tight end Tommy Tremble said. "I think the thing that we've been building over these last few years, especially with Canales, is that the guys who are here are resilient. Last year we had a bunch of up and down, and I think that prepared us for the moment when we had that little bump in the road at the beginning of the season to not get fazed by it, to overcome it.
"And I think that's the kind of team we have right now, and it's a lot of fun to see guys fighting, ready to win every single game, knowing that we're going to go in there and dominate, and it's been a lot of fun to be a part of that."
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 11.