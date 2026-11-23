"It was a challenge that I posed to the team, and I don't really like to talk about anything other than our game," Canales said. "But it was a moment to recognize, and I wanted the guys to be comfortable in this position to be able to say, 'Hey, when you have a chance to start to create some distance, how do we respond to that?' And just to create that little added pressure and I never really want to make it about the bigger story, but the goal is to win the division and when you have a moment like this, it's important to be able to play our best ball in these moments."