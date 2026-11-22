"It means a lot," Young said of Canales' remark. "Obviously everything that I want to do is as a unit; what we want to go out and do is to have his back and protect him out on the field, so we talk about it all the time, when we're out there, whoever's carrying the ball, you carry the hopes and dreams of the organization, everything like that. So in those moments, I trust the guys around me. We all kind of rally off of each other, so again, I'm super proud of the guys finding a way down there to get three, and then our defense finishing it on our terms, them getting a turnover in a game like that, it's huge.