CHARLOTTE — There are things the Panthers have learned about Bryce Young over the years.
He's calm under pressure. He's accurate. And when things get weird, he's often at his best.
All of that came into play Sunday, in a 35-33 win over the Ravens, which put the Panthers two games up in the NFC South. He led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter for the 14th time in his career, the second-most in the league since he entered it in 2023. He finished the game 22-of-30 for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, but also four passes of 20 yards or more as they got the explosive passing element back in their offense.
"Game on the line, nobody else I want with the ball," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. "Bryce Young's going to go there. He's going to be, he's going to be in control. He's going to be focused, locked into the moment, and that's what he looked like on that drive."
The Panthers are used to that part of Young's game, because he's done all that before.
But they also saw the fiery side of Bryce Young, when he bowed up on Ravens pass rusher Trey Hendrickson after a penalty, and left the exchange with a smile on his face.
In the second quarter, Hendrickson was flagged for landing with his full weight on Young, and seemed to protest. "That was a bad play by a good player," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown said, since he was called for roughing with much less contact on Sunday.
But as they got up, Young stood his ground, gave it right back to Hendrickson, and did it with a smile on his face.
"The guys are in the moment, competitive, and you know that's kind of how you get to get a sneak peek into Bryce's mentality," Canales said. "And while he looks cool, calm, and collected, most of the time, there's this passionate, burning competitor inside that sometimes he lets all of us see."
Those in the locker room have seen it before, but it rarely comes out.
"Yeah, I mean, Bryce is fiery," running back Chuba Hubbard said. "He don't need to be. We got his back though, so guys can do all of that. Obviously, we're all competitive. We're playing hard right now. We'll take care of that for you."
When asked if he thought his quarterback was about to go, right guard Robert Hunt laughed.
"He was fired up," Hunt said. "But I didn't get the vibe he was ready to throw down."
Others weren't so sure.
"It's funny, man. I mean, you were trying to trash talk with Bryce; Bryce is a dog, man, so he's going to bow back up," tight end Tommy Tremble said. "That's the thing you can always respect about a quarterback, man. He's a guy who's not going to back down, and he showed it today, man. He made plays when he needed to, and it was awesome. He trusts his guys to make plays, and it was a lot of fun to see.
"But hey, Bryce, if he throws down, we're all there with him."
Young laughed when asked about the play, because this is not something he'd ordinarily shine a spotlight on.
"Just chopping up a little bit, you know; nothing malicious or anything like that," Young said. "I have a lot of respect for him, for them as a team and as a defense. Just a little, in-game back and forth, nothing bad.
"It's not an emotional thing. It's just wanting to do whatever we can to, to get a 15 that moves the moves the drive. So yeah, it's not emotional."
And that's the key — for the Panthers and Young. After that play, Young kept going, completing a pair of third-down conversions, and then hitting Tetairoa McMillan for a touchdown that was an important lead change, even if it was one of seven on the day.
"I mean, he'll get fired up, but I think the response is even more important than that," tight end Darren Waller said. "It's like that happens. Yeah, we got some words, but then it's right back to business, and he's great at that.
"No matter what happens, just poke him right back in on the next moment because. You carry that into the next play, you could be distracted. So it's like, handle that, get back to business. He's great at that."
So on a day when Hubbard again had a big day (27 carries for 120 yards) and the defense came up with critical turnovers, Young was again in that spot he's excelled in so many times, calmly leading his team back and being in the middle of it all.
That's why they trust him, from Canales down to all the guys who were ready to fight for him so he didn't have to.
"It means a lot," Young said of Canales' remark. "Obviously everything that I want to do is as a unit; what we want to go out and do is to have his back and protect him out on the field, so we talk about it all the time, when we're out there, whoever's carrying the ball, you carry the hopes and dreams of the organization, everything like that. So in those moments, I trust the guys around me. We all kind of rally off of each other, so again, I'm super proud of the guys finding a way down there to get three, and then our defense finishing it on our terms, them getting a turnover in a game like that, it's huge.
"It's a team effort, but yeah, it definitely means a lot."
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 11.