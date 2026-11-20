CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will wear one of their most tried-and-true uniform combinations this week against the Baltimore Ravens. They'll wear silver helmets, a black jersey, silver pants, and black socks for Week 11.
The Panthers are 65-64 all-time in the regular season when wearing this combination. This will be the first time Carolina has worn silver pants in the regular season this year.
The combination was first worn in 1996, the Panthers' second season. During the inaugural 1995 season, the Panthers wore only blue socks with the combination.
This combination was last worn during the 2025 regular season, almost one year ago, when the Panthers defeated the Panthers 31-28 on November 30. In that game, Jalen Coker had four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, Tetairoa McMillan made a crucial fourth-down conversion that went 43 yards for a touchdown, and Chuba Hubbard scored.
The winning play, though, was from captain Derrick Brown. With 2:34 remaining, the defensive lineman sacked Matthew Stafford, forcing a fumble that Carolina recovered. After a third-down conversion to Coker, the Panthers finished the game in victory formation, notching the signature win of the 2025 season.
Plan your wardrobes accordingly.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.