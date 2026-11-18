CHARLOTTE — A week ago, cornerback Mike Jackson and running back Jonathon Brooks were on the practice field, but only taking scout team reps. This week, they were fully in the mix, putting them closer to a return to the field in the second week of their three-week practice windows to come back from injured reserve.
"I think they're ready," Canales said. "We do have to work through all the different things with the roster and all that. So, that's the part that Dan (Morgan) and I have to talk about. But, these guys are hungry to get back out there, and so we're going to try to find a way for them to help us."
Likewise, offensive lineman Brady Christensen is in his third week of the three-week practice window, so they have to make roster decisions in the coming days. Activating them requires creating a spot on the 53-man roster.
"Brady's ready to go too," Canales added. "And again it's just, it's just a matter of timing, space on the roster and all those things, and we're up against it now with Brady with his window, you know, being open, so, a lot of good conversations that Dan and I are going to have to have."
The Panthers haven't opened cornerback Jaycee Horn's practice window yet, but Canales said he was continuing to progress in his rehab.
"Jaycee is progressing really well; we have a plan," Canales said. "I'm not going to share the plan, but he is on track. He's building up his different movement, the speed stuff, the change of direction and all that, and we'll get him back out there when the time is right."
Consistency is the key for Canales
Canales may be slipping a bit, as he had to be reminded to offer his traditional "Work Wednesday!" greeting when he came into his press conference. It's as much a part of his routine as the "championship opportunity" mantra that they all had some fun with last week.
But the consistency of language is intentional for Canales, and part of his overarching plan.
"Consistent messaging, I think, is important in general," Canales said. "Being able to get everybody on the same page for the objective of the day, the objective of the game. And making sure that our guys understand we have a process for how we approach things. And when I talk about Work Wednesday, it's just about flushing whatever happened, our mind is prepared for the next opponent, and then we get back to work. We have to recapture our work ethic on that day.
"And it's especially important because, as we know, at this part of the season guys are dealing with stuff, guys have things going on in their bodies. Regardless, we've got to go back to work, and so we click in with that focus for the staff as well to make sure we capture the right energy right off the bat; it sets the rest of the week in motion."
Jaelan Phillips rewarded for first game back
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was named NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday, after his first game back from a hamstring injury that caused a three-week absence.
Canales said teammates teased him about taking advantage of his "fresh legs," but they saw the difference he can make on a game.
He had three tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery against the Saints.
"Really, it's about his work; it's about the way that he attacks it and his excitement to be back out there with his teammates, and the strain, the finish, everything we're looking for from our guys, it was there, and he had a wonderful day," Canales said. "
"When you look at Jalen's rushes, he's got a couple of different tools that he uses; if he doesn't win the rush early, he transitions to power, and he's affecting the quarterback who has to move. That creates opportunities for other guys. They'll slide the protection that way when they can, you know, if we're not showing a blitz look, you know, teams will get a guard to kind of keep your eye out there and shut off the inside gap if he does make an inside move.
"Well, when you do that, you get one-on-ones on the other side, so it all really fits in, and generally, like, really starts just with the get off and he's huge, and he's got great speed, so he creates issues."
Depth at tight end valuable
The Panthers practiced without tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble on Wednesday, both out for the day with knee issues. That allowed Ja'Tavion Sanders, who has only been active for one game this year, to get more work in.
Canales wasn't ready to rule out either of the usual tight ends, but said he was encouraged by what he saw from Sanders.
"JT had a great day today, and is really into it, and he's trying to tell me something," Canales said. "We're in a modified walkthrough mode, had individual, but it's about the attention to detail, the way that guys approach it. JT approaches it the right way, and, you know, we have to consider that as well.
No concerns about Bryce Young's foot
Quarterback Bryce popped back up on the injury report Wednesday with a foot issue, but was a full participant.
"He got a little bit sore after the game, finished well," Canales said. "I mean, there wasn't anything visibly that I saw in the course of the game, and then woke up on Monday a little more sore, so we, we started the process of the evaluation and treatment and all that, but got up Tuesday, felt better. Got up today, felt even better.
"I didn't see any restrictions today on the field. He moved around well."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.