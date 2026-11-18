Jaelan Phillips rewarded for first game back

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was named NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday, after his first game back from a hamstring injury that caused a three-week absence.

Canales said teammates teased him about taking advantage of his "fresh legs," but they saw the difference he can make on a game.

He had three tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery against the Saints.

"Really, it's about his work; it's about the way that he attacks it and his excitement to be back out there with his teammates, and the strain, the finish, everything we're looking for from our guys, it was there, and he had a wonderful day," Canales said. "

"When you look at Jalen's rushes, he's got a couple of different tools that he uses; if he doesn't win the rush early, he transitions to power, and he's affecting the quarterback who has to move. That creates opportunities for other guys. They'll slide the protection that way when they can, you know, if we're not showing a blitz look, you know, teams will get a guard to kind of keep your eye out there and shut off the inside gap if he does make an inside move.