Panthers sign cornerback Marco Wilson to the active roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers found a productive part of their secondary rotation in cornerback Marco Wilson, and they promoted him Monday.
The team signed Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster. He had already used all three of his practice squad elevations, and this was the only way for him to appear in another game.
The 27-year-old Wilson has started the last three games. He has appeared in 67 games in his career, with 40 starts.
To make room for him on the active roster, the team released outside linebacker Nick Hampton, who had played in four games this season.
The Appalachian State product was called up from the practice squad for the Buccaneers game, then signed to the active roster, filling in while Jaelan Phillips was out with a hamstring injury.
The Panthers still have three players in their practice window to return from IR — including Brady Christensen, Jonathon Brooks, and Mike Jackson.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints.