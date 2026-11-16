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Panthers sign cornerback Marco Wilson to the active roster

The veteran cornerback had used all three of his practice squad elevations, and started the last three games. For him to play again, he had to be added to the 53-man roster.

Nov 16, 2026 at 02:35 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers found a productive part of their secondary rotation in cornerback Marco Wilson, and they promoted him Monday.

The team signed Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster. He had already used all three of his practice squad elevations, and this was the only way for him to appear in another game.

The 27-year-old Wilson has started the last three games. He has appeared in 67 games in his career, with 40 starts.

Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during a game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

To make room for him on the active roster, the team released outside linebacker Nick Hampton, who had played in four games this season.

The Appalachian State product was called up from the practice squad for the Buccaneers game, then signed to the active roster, filling in while Jaelan Phillips was out with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers still have three players in their practice window to return from IR — including Brady Christensen, Jonathon Brooks, and Mike Jackson.

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Frame by Frame | Week 10 vs. New Orleans Saints

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Safety Zakee Wheatley, Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Linebacker Devin Lloyd, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and Outside Linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley, Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Linebacker Devin Lloyd, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and Outside Linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Tight end Tommy Tremble and Wide Receiver Jalen Coker are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Tight end Tommy Tremble and Wide Receiver Jalen Coker are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Tight end Tommy Tremble is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Tight end Tommy Tremble is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Tight End Tommy Tremble is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Tight End Tommy Tremble is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Outside Linebacker Princely Umanmielen, Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and Linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Outside Linebacker Princely Umanmielen, Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and Linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Safety Nick Scott and Safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Safety Nick Scott and Safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Safety Nick Scott is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Safety Nick Scott is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Nick Hampton and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Nick Hampton and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Malcolm DeWalt IV, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, cornerback Marco Wilson and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Malcolm DeWalt IV, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, cornerback Marco Wilson and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Quarterback Kenny Pickett and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Quarterback Kenny Pickett and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Wide receiver John Metchie III and Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III and Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Wide Receiver John Metchie III and Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Wide Receiver John Metchie III and Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Wide Receiver Jalen Coker and Guard Robert Hunt are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Wide Receiver Jalen Coker and Guard Robert Hunt are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, quarterback Bryce Young and Safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, quarterback Bryce Young and Safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Outside Linebacker Patrick Jones II and Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Outside Linebacker Patrick Jones II and Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Devin Lloyd, safety Zakee Wheatley and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Devin Lloyd, safety Zakee Wheatley and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Running back Chuba Hubbard, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running Back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running Back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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Wide Receiver Brycen Tremayne is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Wide Receiver Brycen Tremayne is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and head coach Dave Canales are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and head coach Dave Canales are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Bernie Parmelee, running back Chuba Hubbard and Safety Nick Scott are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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Bernie Parmelee, running back Chuba Hubbard and Safety Nick Scott are seen during the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
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The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

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