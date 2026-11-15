Despite an early miss, Ryan Fitzgerald regained his confidence to knock through fifth game-winner

Dave Canales was prepared to take as much time as he could to decide whether to attempt the fourth-and-5 from the Saints' 37-yard line toward the end of the third quarter, or let Fitzgerald attempt the 55-yard field goal. He was discussing the decision with venerated special teams veteran and long snapper JJ Jansen, when they looked up and noticed Fitzgerald already halfway across the field.

"I was really wanting another opportunity after the miss in the first half," admitted Fitzgerald before joking. "I've got to be more careful about that if they do end up going for it with the substitution stuff and everything, but yeah, I was just excited to get out there."

Added Jansen, "I've learned that when kickers start moving out on the field, they like the distance, they feel confident, they want to kick. Kickers are not paying attention to the game situation. It is, 'Do I like this distance or not?' And so he walked out there extremely confidently."

Despite the miss from an otherwise sure-footed kicker, despite the distance, and the close game, Canales knew that confidence meant his guy was ready.