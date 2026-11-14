Xavier Legette activated from IR, among other moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are adding a starter back on offense, and some depth on defense to cover for injuries.
Before leaving for New Orleans, the Panthers activated wide receiver Xavier Legette from injured reserve and activated cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton from the practice squad by standard elevation for Week 10.
Legette has been out with a knee injury, which he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Falcons (in which he had a 55-yard reception).
He gives them a fifth active receiver, after veteran David Moore was released and signed back to the practice squad earlier in the week.
Wilson and Thornton give them depth at corner, where the only healthy ones on the active roster were Chau Smith-Wade and rookie special teamer Malcolm DeWalt IV. Rookie Will Lee III, who started in the absence of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, is listed as questionable on this week's injury report after missing last week with a hamstring.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is Wilson's third and Thornton's second elevation this season.
Wilson was the most experienced of the five corners on the practice squad this week, with 66 appearances and 39 starts, mostly with Arizona. He started the last two games. Thornton made the team as an undrafted rookie last year and had won the nickel position, before suffering a broken leg at San Francisco.
While Legette was activated from IR, the other three players in their practice windows (offensive lineman Brady Christensen, Jackson, and running back Jonathon Brooks) were not activated, so they've been ruled out for this week.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.