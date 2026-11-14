Xavier Legette activated from IR, among other moves

Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is Wilson's third and Thornton's second elevation this season.

Wilson was the most experienced of the five corners on the practice squad this week, with 66 appearances and 39 starts, mostly with Arizona. He started the last two games. Thornton made the team as an undrafted rookie last year and had won the nickel position, before suffering a broken leg at San Francisco.