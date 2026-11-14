5 things to watch as the Panthers take on the Saints in Week 10

"I just got to execute," Young said this week. "We're all about it; it's a week-by-week league. We have to do everything we can to execute this week. Anything in the past, good or bad, doesn't entitle us to anything. We got to go out and earn it one play at a time.

"They have a really good unit. We're excited for the challenge, so it's just taking it week-by-week; certain things that, if you can try and reference something old, they probably know that too. So, it's a fun chess match, of course, in these division opponents."

Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss could bring some pressure on Sunday. He's tied for sixth amongst all linebackers with 13 pressures. This Carolina team is familiar with Elliss, though, after three years with the Falcons and four years in his first stint in New Orleans.