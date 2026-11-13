Chuba Hubbard and the Panthers' tight ends have become perfect complements

The additional payoff is that it now puts three proven pass-catching tight ends on the field at a high rate.

"A lot of our pass game is built off of keepers and run action. So it's like when (Chuba) gets going, there's a lot of guys that catch passes that benefit off of that because you pair the runs and set up the runs and passes to look like the runs, so he was eating, then we then we get to eat," said Waller.

"And then pass game off of those looks, and then it's like if we can get some quick game and then get some pass things going on, then they may go to split-second more and then so you kind of just help each other out within that whole chess match."

And Carolina wins that chess match at a high rate. The club averages 5.1 yards per play out of 13 personnel, the eighth-highest mark in the league.

"The first play of the second half (against Denver), we do like the deep over," recalled Waller. "Somebody on the D-line or linebackers was like, '88 in the game. It's a pass.' You can call s—- out, but it's like then you got to do something. You got to stop it.