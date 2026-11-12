Will Lee ready to show what he can do in new, aggressive defense

CHARLOTTE — Will Lee III became an important piece of the Panthers' secondary in a short amount of time.
Even during training camp, the rookie was often on the field with the first-team defense, playing alongside Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, giving Carolina the freedom to move their corners around more since they had someone talented enough and whom they trusted enough to run with the starters.
When Horn and Jackson both landed on injured reserve after Week 3 injuries, the unit became Lee's to lead, which he did with promising success for three games. Then, during a Week 8 Thursday night game against the Packers, a hamstring injury sidelined the rookie.
Now, he's back on the practice field, with eyes set on hopefully returning Sunday for a divisional matchup against the Saints. And he's returning to a defense that looks a little different than when he left.
"I get to press a little bit more," Lee grinned Thursday. "That's a strong suit I feel like they've given me, and it's great to have that little change in here."
The Panthers made a defensive change after the Week 8 loss, parting ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and promoting defensive line coach Todd Wash to interim DC. Wash's attack mindset means everyone in the trenches is getting vertical, and everyone on the edges is getting comfortable at the line of scrimmage.
And that's where Lee feels most himself, in an aggressive press defense that mimics what he played in college at Texas A&M.
"It felt good just to be back in my comfort zone and just being what I was doing in college all those years," said Lee. "So, it's real fun to have it. But I'm excited just to get back out there.
"My favorite thing about press is really just disrupt timing. That's the big thing about pressing, you know, quarterbacks and receivers, they have the time to get to their spot and get on their route. So that's the whole thing that I feel like that's my strong suit: disrupt timing and get them off the spot."
There is a risk-reward aspect to playing such sticky coverage, as evidenced by the fact that the Panthers' corners in Week 9, Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton, were recipients of four defensive pass-interference calls (plus a taunting flag that negated a fifth). Lee, thus far through seven games, has three DPIs. Playing press and trying to disrupt timing raises the possibility of those calls.
But it also shows an aggression that pays off beyond those individual plays. And that's what Dave Canales wants to see from all his corners on the field.
"Keep playing, keep challenging the guys. We got another group of fantastic wide receivers (versus the Saints). We're going to have to get our hands on them, be physical, be aggressive, attack the ball at the catch," said Canales this week.
"The small minute tweaks that can happen are body position, hand placement. There can't be a restriction; there has to be — when there's hand fighting, that's one thing, but we have to be cleaner to the ball, and that's about body position and how you play the end of the play.
"But I love the way that the guys were attacking outside. I'm not going to call the dogs off on that. I want them to continue to be aggressive and do that."
That sort of carte blanche from his coach lights a fire in a guy like Lee, who knows he can be at his best when playing free.
"If you live off of the fear of them throwing a penalty and stuff like that, you're not going to be the guy you are," explained Lee. "They want us to be the guys we are in the secondary, so I feel like they gave us the blessing to be physical and play with our hands and stuff like that.
"But, they're still telling us to learn to get them off and when to use them and when not to use them, so we still got to learn that part of it, but they're giving us leeway."
Some of those lessons come courtesy of Horn, another physical, sticky corner who has had to learn to balance that aggressive style with avoiding too many penalties. Lee laughed that he's watched so much Jaycee Horn tape over the years he doesn't even have to ask him for tips anymore. He's already got plenty of notes.
But still, that direct access comes in handy at times.
"Man, to be honest, it's kind of crazy. I feel like there's nothing he can tell me because I've been watching him for so long. I really feel like I know his game, the ins and outs," said Lee. "But he always tells me little things: just be patient and trust your speed and play with your length and play to your strong suit. So that's all I've been doing. But whenever I need some little things, like top of the route stuff, I'll pick his brain, and he helps me with that."
As mentioned, whether or not Lee can play this week remains to be seen. Thursday was a physical day of practice, though, and Lee was a full participant, indicating he was able to work in all the team drills.
"We're taking it day by day, see where I am. I practiced today, so now tomorrow to see if I can put good stuff on tape out there and feel like I can confidently go out there and run fast. So that's my take on it; just take it day by day."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.