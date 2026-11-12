Will Lee ready to show what he can do in new, aggressive defense

There is a risk-reward aspect to playing such sticky coverage, as evidenced by the fact that the Panthers' corners in Week 9, Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton, were recipients of four defensive pass-interference calls (plus a taunting flag that negated a fifth). Lee, thus far through seven games, has three DPIs. Playing press and trying to disrupt timing raises the possibility of those calls.

But it also shows an aggression that pays off beyond those individual plays. And that's what Dave Canales wants to see from all his corners on the field.

"Keep playing, keep challenging the guys. We got another group of fantastic wide receivers (versus the Saints). We're going to have to get our hands on them, be physical, be aggressive, attack the ball at the catch," said Canales this week.

"The small minute tweaks that can happen are body position, hand placement. There can't be a restriction; there has to be — when there's hand fighting, that's one thing, but we have to be cleaner to the ball, and that's about body position and how you play the end of the play.