Week 10 Inactives at New Orleans: Cornerback Will Lee inactive for Saints games

NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers will again start a pair of practice squad cornerbacks this week, as rookie Will Lee III is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Lee was questionable on the injury report with a hamstring injury suffered in Green Bay, which kept him out of last week's game against the Broncos.
That leaves practice squad elevations Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton to start again this week, as they did against the Broncos. Nickel Chau Smith-Wade and rookie special teamer Malcolm DeWalt IV are the only other healthy cornerbacks on the active roster.
Other than Lee, the Panthers deactivated six other players on Sunday: Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, emergency third quarterback Haynes King, running back AJ Dillon, linebacker Bobby Okereke, center Sam Hecht, and defensive tackle TeRah Edwards.
With starting left guard Damien Lewis back this week, they went with Torricelli Simpkins III and Corey Bullock as the interior backups. Both have the ability to play center.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
QB Haynes King (emergency third quarterback)
CB Will Lee
RB AJ Dillon
LB Bobby Okereke
C Sam Hecht
DT TeRah Edwards
SAINTS INACTIVES
QB Zach Wilson (designated third QB)
S Mike Reid
RB CJ Donaldson
LB Jaylan Ford
OT Taliese Fuaga
C Erik McCoy
View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Caesars Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.