Phillips and Lloyd show why they were brought to Carolina in defensive win over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — As Panthers players, coaches, and staff made their way out of Caesars Superdome on Sunday, following Carolina's 20-17 win, someone posed to the general group, "Devin Lloyd is the first Panthers linebacker to have three picks in a single season since…" trailing off to laughter, because the answer was obvious, as the collective immediately looked at Luke Kuechly, who — for his part — joked with a sheepish, "I wonder who?"
The answer, of course, was Kuechly, now the color commentator for the Panthers radio broadcast. He did it in 2017 against San Francisco, Tampa Bay, and Miami, a fact he couldn't remember off the top of his head because "that was a long time ago."
He's right. It was a long time ago, which is what makes it notable.
Because that is what Devin Lloyd was brought here to do: re-establish a linebacker legacy and defense that had been lacking since 2019.
Lloyd, who led the team with nine tackles, made his impact felt on the first drive of the game. The Saints faced fourth-and-1 from the Panthers' 42-yard line. They decided to go for it, and Shough targeted Chris Olave on an inside crosser.
Marco Wilson, starting his third straight game while Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are still on injured reserve, stuck his hand in on the pass and batted it up. Lloyd, ever a ball-hawk and head-up player, nabbed it off the carom, then bulldozed past Saints defenders to return it 41 yards.
The offense would stall on goal-to-go, getting no points off the turnover. But in a close game where points were at a premium, simply stymying an early Saints drive felt like a win for the defense.
"Just reading the quarterback's eyes, getting in the passing window, and then Marco made a great play on the ball," Lloyd explained after the win. "Similar to the one Jaycee made against Atlanta and then just capitalizing on the balls in there…(it) felt very similar."
The Atlanta play was a Week 2 interception by Lloyd in a game where he had two, including a pick-six. It also speaks to how this defense has been playing the last couple of weeks that Wilson, a practice-squad call-up the last three weeks, is doing Jaycee Horn-type things.
"We got a bunch of great guys, and I think we deserve it; we work our asses off, man. We've been putting in a lot of work," said pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, playing in his first game since Week 6 after a hamstring injury sidelined him for three weeks. "Obviously there's been a lot of adversity, a lot of change, things happening, and we deserve some good things happening to us, so it was really good to get out there and play well."
Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton played opposite Wilson, as Will Lee III took another week to nurse a hamstring injury. Smith-Wade, who had two passes defensed in the end zone last week against the Broncos, finished with six tackles against the Saints.
"It's really just the way we talked about it a couple of weeks ago for Corey and for Chau is, you guys are competing to see who gets these opportunities to play outside," explains coach Dave Canales.
"And when Will Lee didn't make it for the game, Chau was kind of, in his mind, ready to get an opportunity. And we all talked about it; (interim defensive coordinator Todd) Wash and I and (secondary coach) Renaldo Hill talked about giving Chau an opportunity to be on the grass more, especially for how he played last week. And he played excellently today again."
This defense has had to patch holes all season with major injuries to starters, beyond just the corners. One guy they sorely missed the last three weeks was Phillips. It might not have even been obvious how much they missed him until he was back, wrecking the Saints' backfield most of the day and finishing with five tackles, including three for loss, 1.0 sack, two quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery.
"He's a baller," praised Lloyd of Phillips. "That's the player that I know him as, and it was great to see him back on the field, healthy, feeling good. Making the impact that we all know that he can make and does make."
Lloyd and Phillips were brought in at the same time, the crown jewels of this year's free-agent class. In a largely defensive showcase on Sunday, the duo showed why they were so important to Dan Morgan and crew.
"That's what they brought us in here for," said Lloyd. "Coaches put us in a great position to make those plays. So, it's our job to make those plays, ultimately just continue to be leaders on this team along with all the other great players and great leaders that we have on this team, collectively. It's just everybody doing their job. We have a lot of really good players."
Both Lloyd and Phillips are now also playing in a defensive scheme that looks a little different than the one they joined. After defensive line coach Todd Wash was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following Week 8, he promised an attack-style defense, and that's what it's been.
In addition to Phillips' game-wrecking ability in the backfield, Patrick Jones II's second sack in as many weeks, Tershawn Wharton's batted pass, Princely Umanmielen's two quarterback hurries, and Derrick Brown's sack, the Panthers — who stacked the box most of the day — held the Saints to 2.1 yards per carry.
"That's pretty much our number one priority: stop the run. So I think we accomplished that well today," said Phillips.
Added Lloyd, "It's been great, kind of like I mentioned before, a lot of it is going to come down to guys winning their one-on-ones: corners, guys on the outside, pass rushers, and, I love it. I think that's the way football should be: make them earn everything, and, ultimately, the best man wins each rep."
The attack was led by Derrick Brown and Lee Hunter
Brown finished with four tackles, one for loss, a quarterback hurry, and the sack, which was his first of the season. And Hunter, who Wash promised this past week would play more, had one of the day's biggest run-stops.
On fourth-and-inches from the Panthers' 25-yard line, the Saints elected to go for it instead of kicking the (would-be) 43-yard field goal. Carolina sent Hunter out for the play, and it paid off. He blew through the line and knocked back Travis Etienne, dropping him for a loss and a turnover on downs.
"Jalen was all over the place. Lee flashed. Derrick, I thought, was dominant in the run game, really giving us a solid sight of it," bragged Canales. "
"And, I thought Todd Wash did a great job of just mixing looks, making sure we were getting guys deployed around the line of scrimmage in their higher-percentage run downs, and then having a good plan for Chris Olave and that group that can really run."
There's still a lot to clean up, namely penalties. Carolina set a franchise record for the second time this season (not the good kind) with 17 penalties for 152 yards. Nine were on defense, including four on the Saints' second touchdown drive of the day.
"No, we definitely got to stop that," said Phillips, shaking his head at the notion that overcoming them to still win should be noted. "That's unacceptable for sure, all around."
Phillips had one that negated what would've been a 17-yard sack. Instead, the horse-collar call gave the Saints 15 yards and put them in Panthers territory.
"They said he was out of the pocket. I thought he wasn't, and you're allowed to horse collar the quarterback in the pocket," explained Phillips. "I felt like he was in the pocket. That's not up to me at the end of the day, so I'm going to just keep playing aggressive."
A week after the corners had four defensive pass-interference calls, though, including Wilson, who had two on his own (and a third that was declined to accept a taunting penalty), the corner was proud of himself for walking out without a single flag on Sunday.
"At the end of the day it's all about our focus and our technique," said Wilson. "Truthfully, it's not too much to it. It's just about honing in on your technique, honing in on — especially me, I wanted to come in this game and eliminate penalties out of my game. So, stuff like that, and that just all comes down to your technique and your focus, so that's all it was about."
But as the Panthers not only get healthier, but realize their depth is strengthening as well, the second half of this season is starting to feel wide open for the Carolina defense.
"I mean, just being out there rushing aggressively, trusting my guys, rushing as one," shrugged Phillips of his return in the win, "it was just a good day."
A good day, indeed.
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Saints in Week 10.