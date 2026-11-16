Phillips and Lloyd show why they were brought to Carolina in defensive win over the Saints

"Jalen was all over the place. Lee flashed. Derrick, I thought, was dominant in the run game, really giving us a solid sight of it," bragged Canales. "

"And, I thought Todd Wash did a great job of just mixing looks, making sure we were getting guys deployed around the line of scrimmage in their higher-percentage run downs, and then having a good plan for Chris Olave and that group that can really run."

There's still a lot to clean up, namely penalties. Carolina set a franchise record for the second time this season (not the good kind) with 17 penalties for 152 yards. Nine were on defense, including four on the Saints' second touchdown drive of the day.

"No, we definitely got to stop that," said Phillips, shaking his head at the notion that overcoming them to still win should be noted. "That's unacceptable for sure, all around."

Phillips had one that negated what would've been a 17-yard sack. Instead, the horse-collar call gave the Saints 15 yards and put them in Panthers territory.