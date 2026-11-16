Inside The Numbers: Panthers at New Orleans in Week 10

NEW ORLEANS — Go inside the numbers with key stats, historical markers, and snap counts from the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Saints in Week 10.
- After defeating Atlanta on the road in Week 2, and the Saints in Week 10, Carolina has won its first two road division games of a season for the eighth time in team history and first since 2015.
- The Panthers have won two of their first three division games for the second consecutive season. It marks the first time the team has started 2-1 or better in division play in consecutive seasons since they did so in six-straight seasons from 2003-08.
- The Panthers held the Saints to just 49 rushing yards, marking the third time this season Carolina has held an opponent to under 50 rushing yards (46 yards vs. Detroit, 35 at Philadelphia). This marks the fifth season in team history with three games of 50-or-fewer opponent rushing yards (2022, 2021, 2008, 2005).
- The Panthers converted two fourth-down attempts, the third consecutive game in which the team has converted multiple fourth-down attempts. This marks the second time in team history the Panthers have had three-straight games with multiple fourth-down attempts.
- The Panthers tied a season high with three sacks and recorded eight quarterback hits, marking Carolina's second such game this season. Carolina has recorded multiple games with at least three sacks and eight quarterback hits in a season for the first time since doing so four times in 2022.
- Quarterback Bryce Young completed 17-of-30 passes for 200 yards with a 77.1 quarterback rating. Young engineered a three-play, 30-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal at the end of regulation. It marks Young's 13th career game-winning drive, the fourth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2023.
- Young has now tied Matt Ryan (13) for the third-most game-winning drives by a quarterback under the age of 26 in the Super Bowl era. Only Justin Herbert (14 game-winning drives) and Dak Prescott (14) have more.
- Young has 1,056 career completions and surpassed Steve Beuerlein (1,041) for the third-most in team history, trailing Cam Newton (2,440) and Jake Delhomme (1,580).
- With his 34-yard completion in the first half, Young now has a 25+ yard completion in 10 straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest by a Carolina quarterback since Teddy Bridgewater's 11-game streak in 2020.
- According to Next Gen Stats, rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling allowed just one quarterback pressure all game, the lowest in a game of his career thus far.
- Running back Chuba Hubbard had a career-high 172 scrimmage yards (92 rushing, career-high 80 receiving) on a career-high 32 touches, while adding two rushing touchdowns.
- Hubbard recorded his fourth career game with at least 150 scrimmage yards, tying Stephen Davis and Muhsin Muhammad for the fourth-most such games in team history.
- With two rushing touchdowns today, Hubbard notched his fifth career game with multiple rushing touchdowns. Hubbard now has 30 career rushing touchdowns, becoming the fifth player in team history to reach the mark, joining Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart, DeAngelo Williams and Christian McCaﬀrey.
- Hubbard became the sixth Carolina running back to record at least 80 receiving yards in a game and the first to do so since Christian McCaﬀrey (Week 6 of 2022 at the Los Angeles Rams).
- Hubbard now has nine touchdowns this season (seven rushing, two receiving), joining Jonathan Stewart (three) as the only Carolina running backs with multiple nine-touchdown seasons.
- Hubbard has 182 career receptions and surpassed DeAngelo Williams (178) for the second most receptions by a running back in team history. Only Christian McCaﬀrey (390) has more.
- Hubbard has recorded at least 60 scrimmage yards in nine straight games to begin the season, the second-longest such streak by a Carolina player to start a season in team history, trailing only Muhsin Muhammad (10 straight, 1999).
- Hubbard's 80 scrimmage yards (63 rushing, 17 receiving) in the first half were a first-half season high for him and the third most in a first half in his career. Hubbard also recorded 92 scrimmage yards (29 rushing, 63 receiving) in the second half, becoming the eighth player in team history to record two halves of at least 80 scrimmage yards within a game.
- According to Next Gen Stats, Hubbard had a season-high nine missed tackles that generated an additional 96 yards (previous high: 53).
- Tight end Tommy Tremble tied his season high with four catches and set a season high with 48 receiving yards. Tremble's 34-yard catch in the second quarter was his longest of the season and third longest of his career.
- Linebacker Devin Lloyd led the team with nine tackles and recorded his third interception of the season, becoming the first Carolina linebacker to have at least three interceptions in a season since Luke Kuechly in 2017.
- Lloyd is the first linebacker in the NFL since Wilber Marshall in 1988 to record at least three interceptions in three of his first five seasons.
- Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips posted season highs in tackles (five) and tackles for loss (three), while producing a sack. Phillips also logged the sixth fumble recovery of his career.
- Phillips has recorded at least a half sack in four of his six games played this season.
- According to NGS, Phillips recorded a season and team-high six pressures. Phillips was one of only two Panthers defenders to record a quick pressure (less than 2.5 seconds), with Phillips the only one to record multiple (4).
- Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II registered a sack on quarterback Tyler Shough, his second of the season. Jones II has posted a sack in each of the last two games, marking the second time in his career that he has recorded a sack in back-to-back games (previously: Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2024 season with Minnesota).
- Linebacker Tyrel Dodson posted seven tackles for the second consecutive game.
- Defensive tackle Derrick Brown recorded his first sack of the season and 14th of his career. Brown is tied with Dwan Edwards for the fifth-most sacks by a defensive tackle in team history.
- Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 54-yard walk-oﬀ field goal as time expired, the longest walk-oﬀ field goal in team history.
- Fitzgerald now has five career game-winning field goals, tied for the second most by a kicker in his first two seasons in NFL history.
- Fitzgerald also connected on a 55-yarder in the third quarter, his longest of the season and second longest of his career. He is the first Panther to convert multiple 50-yard field goals in a game since Eddy Pineiro (Week 2 of 2023 vs. New Orleans).
Snap Counts
Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 10 of the regular season against the Saints.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Damien Lewis
|70 (100%)
|5 (20%)
|Monroe Freeling
|70 (100%)
|5 (20%)
|Robert Hunt
|70 (100%)
|5 (20%)
|Luke Fortner
|70 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|70 (100%)
|Rasheed Walker
|64 (91%)
|5 (20%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|59 (84%)
|Jalen Coker
|56 (80%)
|Tetairoa McMillan
|56 (80%)
|Tommy Tremble
|47 (67%)
|Darren Waller
|43 (61%)
|Mitchell Evans
|35 (50%)
|14 (56%)
|John Metchie
|23 (33%)
|Brycen Tremayne
|12 (17%)
|17 (68%)
|Trevor Etienne
|11 (16%)
|8 (32%)
|Stone Forsythe
|10 (14%)
|5 (20%)
|Feleipe Franks
|2 (3%)
|17 (68%)
|Xavier Legette
|2 (3%)
- The Panthers' base offense used to be three wide receivers, but it's gradually become one when they have at least two tight ends on the field most of the time. Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller were out there for the first snap, and both played over 60 percent of the snaps, and third tight end Mitchell Evans played half the snaps. That's a shift, and one that plays into both the run and pass games.
- Rasheed Walker had to come out for six snaps to get looked at by the medical staff; otherwise, the starting offensive line they entered the season with (which is not to be confused with their regular or preferred offensive line) was out there the whole time.
- Xavier Legette is getting a chance to ease his way back into the lineup. He played just two snaps, the fewest of the active wide receivers, in his first game back since a Week 2 knee injury.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Chau Smith-Wade
|63 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Marco Wilson
|63 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Zakee Wheatley
|63 (100%)
|Tyrel Dodson
|63 (100%)
|Tre'von Moehrig
|63 (100%)
|Devin Lloyd
|59 (94%)
|Jaelan Phillips
|55 (87%)
|Pat Jones
|48 (76%)
|3 (12%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|43 (68%)
|3 (12%)
|Derrick Brown
|43 (68%)
|2 (8%)
|Corey Thornton
|32 (51%)
|4 (16%)
|Nick Scott
|28 (44%)
|4 (16%)
|Princely Umanmielen
|28 (44%)
|Lee Hunter
|15 (24%)
|1 (4%)
|Trevis Gipson
|11 (17%)
|4 (16%)
|Bobby Brown
|10 (16%)
|3 (12%)
|Jackson Kuwatch
|4 (6%)
|20 (80%)
|Aaron Hall
|2 (3%)
|3 (12%)
- The defensive snap counts from Sunday are a testament to depth. Of the five defensive players to go every snap, only one was a projected starter going into camp, and two of them arrived after camp (Tyrel Dodson) and during the season (Marco Wilson). And Chau Smith-Wade became an every-down corner after competing with Corey Thornton for those snaps.
- They have used three-safety looks more this season, but Sunday marked a shift. Zakee Wheatley was out there for every snap, and longtime starter Nick Scott became the rotational third in there. Wheatley has progressed quickly from a guy who wasn't even active for the opener.
- Lee Hunter only played 15 snaps, but it was the third-most of the defensive linemen active Sunday. They want to keep the big rookie a part of things, because he's a penetrator.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Bam Martin-Scott
|20 (80%)
|Isaiah Simmons
|20 (80%)
|Lathan Ransom
|20 (80%)
|Nick Hampton
|17 (68%)
|Malcolm DeWalt
|13 (52%)
|Anthony Tyus
|12 (48%)
|JJ Jansen
|10 (40%)
|Sam Martin
|10 (40%)
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|9 (36%)
|Corey Bullock
|5 (20%)
|Torricelli Simpkins
|5 (20%)
- With the adjustments on defense, Lathan Ransom was a special teams-only player this week, same with Nick Hampton.
- Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, one of the normal 80 percenters, had to play a few defensive snaps Sunday while starter Devin Lloyd was being checked for a concussion (and cleared).
Check out post-game photos from the Panthers 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.