Monday Brew: Defense answering the call, and more from after the win over the Saints in Week 10

CHARLOTTE — When the Carolina Panthers made a change at defensive coordinator two weeks ago, it came with a clear message and directive: stop the run. Over the last two games, they've done just that, holding teams to 131 yards (an average of 65.5 yards per game).
The Saints were held to 2.1 yards per play on the ground, and the Broncos were held to 3.0 yards per rushing play.
"Really just establishing the line of scrimmage, knocking guys off the ball, beautiful plays on defense as well, really active up front, guys all in the backfield messing with the quarterback and finishing tackles," praised coach Dave Canales on Monday, after Carolina's 20-17 win over the Saints.
"I think we only had three missed tackles on the day. That's a phenomenal day."
The improved tackling has been a major component of the improved run defense, by the simple fact of guys not breaking tackles and getting yards after contact. And the improved tackling is a by-product, according to Canales, of both better technique, yes, but also an excitement.
"I think it's just the full involvement of the group to having all 11 people rally to the ball," said Canales. "The mentality is that we go out onto the grass with the energy that happens; they're sprinting off the sideline to get out there, ready to go, excited about what could happen in the situations, looking for different things that the opponent, that the offense might be trying to throw at us, they haven't seen yet.
"So there's an excitement about that, and there's a commitment to each other for our physicality and a way to play football that's coming to life, and a lot of it is technique too, doing our tackling drills, even on Wednesdays when we're in walkthrough, we have individual period, we start the first period off with open field, not full tackling, but open field hip tracking and different situations like that. So it's something that we're continuing to get better at and try to focus on."
There have been two games this season in which the defense allowed 250-plus yards on the ground. But when Todd Wash was promoted to interim defensive coordinator, he told the unit in his first meeting that they were going to stack the box, no matter what it took.
"The funniest thing was in (Wash's) first meeting he was like, 'Listen, men, we're going to stop the run,'" shared corner Mike Jackson last week. "He was like, 'We're going to bring a safety down. We're going to be cranked, so we're going to have eight in the box, and if that don't work, we're going to bring the post safety down and have nine in the box.'
"I'm like, 'Bro, that's a true D-line coordinator right there.'"
And that attitude shift is what Canales sees paying off most.
"You don't necessarily have to abandon your technique or your assignment to try to make a play, and the guys are playing well together," the coach explained.
There's also been a concerted effort to bring physical players, regardless of position, into the box — per Wash's wishes — to make plays around the line of scrimmage.
"Just getting Tre (Tre'von Moehrig) involved around the line of scrimmage. Chau's (Chau Smith-Wade) been making some plays from the nickel spot when he has to. So it's just a whole group coming together, understanding what teams are trying to do, how they're trying to attack us, and then just having that," said Canales.
"What Wash has done a great job of is just giving the guys information about personnel, formations, situations, and the types of runs that come in this area, so that when you call a call, you have your assignment, but then you can kind of anticipate what's happening, and so it allows you to play fast, and that's what the guys showed yesterday."
Penalties addressed in Monday meeting
When you set a franchise record, it's a hard topic to avoid. So Canales admitted that the 17 penalties for 152 yards in Sunday's win were discussed in Monday's team meeting.
Canales has always been of two minds about penalties — there are certain ones you don't want and can't have. Then there are the ones that come from aggressive play, like the Seahawks staff he was on the year they led the league in penalties and also won a Super Bowl.
"I'm not talking about all the penalties, the competitive, aggressive penalties that happen; those things happen in the course of anyone's game," Canales said. "If you're not getting penalized at all, you're not playing hard enough. And what I'm talking about is pre-snap, I'm talking about post-snap. Those are the things that we have to figure out, that we have to clean up. And there are things that we're working to do that. . . .
"After the play, personal fouls, that's going to stop, and that was addressed, and we talked to the players about that. We don't need to address the opponent after the play. We celebrate with each other, we pick each other up, bring it to our sideline, bring that energy back to us instead of making it go other places because that flips the field. That gives more opportunities for the opponent, and we got to make sure we nail that."
The Panthers lead the league with 87 penalties for 787 yards, but there are patterns within that number.
Their 11 defensive pass interference calls lead the league, but Canales has talked all season about not wanting to discourage aggressive cornerback play. (It also matters that they're on their sixth and seventh starting outside cornerbacks, following injuries to Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson (neither of whom is afraid of contact).
Some of this is the natural flow of football.
"There was a, there was a moment in 2024 where we were accumulating some penalties, talked about it, addressed it, moved forward, and we've been pretty good," he said. "And then this year, there's just been a rash of a couple of these games where we've had franchise records and then another one that's getting out of hand. And so I'm just trying to go back and forth in my mind: what am I missing with our group? Where are we at? And it certainly is not, it, I know it's certainly a product of the effort, the aggression, and, the style of football that the guys are playing with. I know that, but we have to maintain our focus within that to be able to, in these close games, especially to get that margin."
Zakee Wheatley rising to the moment
Canales said that rookie safety Zakee Wheatley has earned a bigger role in the defense, and he got it Sunday, supplanting veteran Nick Scott as the every-down partner to Tre'von Moehrig. They play a lot of three-safety looks, and Scott still played 44 percent of the snaps.
Canales said he discussed it with Scott last week, but the progress Wheatley has shown with the communication aspect has made him hard to get off the field.
"Zig is growing in command, being back there and being able to communicate with the corners and the nickels, getting on the same page with those things," Canales said. "He's had great play entry and tackling. He shows up physically at the end of plays. Even when he's not the primary guy, his play style, his size, 6-3 and change, big back there, rangy, comes down and plays really well in space.
"Nick and I had conversations about it this week, and all the guys understood. While they're not trying to compete against each other, they're competing for opportunities, and we wanted to give Zig a chance to get out there, and he did an excellent job."
Check out post-game photos from the Panthers 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.