Monday Brew: Defense answering the call, and more from after the win over the Saints in Week 10

Penalties addressed in Monday meeting

When you set a franchise record, it's a hard topic to avoid. So Canales admitted that the 17 penalties for 152 yards in Sunday's win were discussed in Monday's team meeting.

Canales has always been of two minds about penalties — there are certain ones you don't want and can't have. Then there are the ones that come from aggressive play, like the Seahawks staff he was on the year they led the league in penalties and also won a Super Bowl.

"I'm not talking about all the penalties, the competitive, aggressive penalties that happen; those things happen in the course of anyone's game," Canales said. "If you're not getting penalized at all, you're not playing hard enough. And what I'm talking about is pre-snap, I'm talking about post-snap. Those are the things that we have to figure out, that we have to clean up. And there are things that we're working to do that. . . .

"After the play, personal fouls, that's going to stop, and that was addressed, and we talked to the players about that. We don't need to address the opponent after the play. We celebrate with each other, we pick each other up, bring it to our sideline, bring that energy back to us instead of making it go other places because that flips the field. That gives more opportunities for the opponent, and we got to make sure we nail that."

The Panthers lead the league with 87 penalties for 787 yards, but there are patterns within that number.

Their 11 defensive pass interference calls lead the league, but Canales has talked all season about not wanting to discourage aggressive cornerback play. (It also matters that they're on their sixth and seventh starting outside cornerbacks, following injuries to Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson (neither of whom is afraid of contact).

Some of this is the natural flow of football.