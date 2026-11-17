CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Panthers stayed healthy in their Week 10 win so most changes this week reflect names being activated off of injured reserve or being added to the 53-man roster.

Receiver Xavier Legette was activated off of IR on Saturday and appeared in Sunday's game. He will now slot in behind John Metchie III on the depth chart.

At corner, Marco Wilson was added to the 53-man roster earlier this week. The team had used all three of his allowed standard elevations from the practice squad. He started all three of those games, earning coaches trust, and is now listed as the starter opposite Will Lee III. Incumbent starter Mike Jackson had his practice window opened last week but has not yet been activated. Jaycee Horn remains on IR.