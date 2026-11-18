CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a familiar face to the practice squad Wednesday.
The team signed outside linebacker Nick Hampton back to the practice squad Wednesday, after he cleared waivers Tuesday night. He was released for the 53-man roster on Monday to create a spot for cornerback Marco Wilson.
The Appalachian State product has already appeared in four games this season: one as a practice squad elevation (he still has two if needed) and three after he was signed to the active roster to fill in while Jaelan Phillips was injured.
To make room for him on the practice squad, the team placed linebacker Claudin Cherelus on the practice squad injured list.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints.