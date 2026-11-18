CHARLOTTE — Jaelan Phillips was a difference-maker on Sunday, helping power the Carolina Panthers' on defense to a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints in a crucial divisional game. Now, he's being rewarded.
The NFL named Phillips the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday, following his standout performance: five tackles, including three for loss, 1.0 sack, two quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery. This is Phillips' first player of the week award in his career.
He became only the third player in the NFL this season to record three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in a game.
Phillips — whom coach Dave Canales described on Sunday as "being in the backfield all day" — was one of two players in the league (and the only NFC player) with three tackles for loss in Week 10 and was the only player in the NFL with multiple tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
"He's a baller," praised Devin Lloyd of Phillips after Sunday's win. "That's the player that I know him as, and it was great to see him back on the field, healthy, feeling good. Making the impact that we all know that he can make and does make."
With Phillips in Week 10 and Devin Lloyd earning the honor in Week 2, the Panthers are the only team this season with two linebackers winning a defensive player of the week award.
Phillips becomes the ninth different Carolina linebacker to earn the honor, joining a celebrated lineup that includes Jon Beason, Thomas Davis, Kevin Greene, Luke Kuechly (five times), Devin Lloyd, Frankie Luvu, Dan Morgan, and Sam Mills.
Carolina has now won three player of the week awards this season: Phillips in Week 10, receiver Tetairoa McMillan in Week 4, and Lloyd in Week 2.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints.