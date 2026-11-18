Phillips — whom coach Dave Canales described on Sunday as "being in the backfield all day" — was one of two players in the league (and the only NFC player) with three tackles for loss in Week 10 and was the only player in the NFL with multiple tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

"He's a baller," praised Devin Lloyd of Phillips after Sunday's win. "That's the player that I know him as, and it was great to see him back on the field, healthy, feeling good. Making the impact that we all know that he can make and does make."